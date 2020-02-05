Centennial College TEDx conference explores the 'ambiguous space' between ideas and actions

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Centennial College will host its second TEDxCentennialCollegeToronto at the college's Event Centre on April 2, featuring a dynamic roster of speakers who have made significant contributions in diverse fields such as education, entrepreneurship, politics, fashion, sports and entertainment.

Building on the theme of "On The Verge," TEDxCentennialCollegeToronto speakers will invite local, national and global audiences to consider the ambiguous space between an idea and action; that is, the "in between" moments that trigger excitement, fear, frustration and infinite potential.

Presenters include Izzy Camilleri, one of Canada's leading fashion designers whose creations have dressed the likes of David Bowie, Angelina Jolie and Meryl Streep; Matt Rubinoff, founder of Toronto's shipping container market, Stackt, a cultural community hub recently awarded as "Public Space of the Year;" and Tyrone "T-Rex" Edwards, the television host and visionary behind the 1 LOVE T.O. movement that galvanized Torontonians.

"On The Verge requires people – individuals and organizations – to step into the fear of the unknown and take a leap to discover their potential to lead change," says Yasmin Razack, lead organizer of the event and Director of the Centre for Global Citizenship Education and Inclusion at Centennial College.

TEDx events are independently organized gatherings that feature live TED-like talks and performances to showcase the creative, innovative and transformative ideas of local communities. The goal of the TEDx program is to provide locally based platforms around the world that spark inspiration, provoke conversation and build community connections. Centennial's involvement builds on the college's unique tradition of re-imagining the possibilities for thinking, learning and doing.

For more information, visit: www.tedxcentennialcollegetoronto.ca

