Centennial College takes top honours at Skills Ontario Competition for sixth year straight

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Centennial College came out on top in its class at the 2024 Skills Ontario Competition, marking the sixth straight year its performance earned The College Award of Distinction. The award recognizes the institution with the highest overall performance, calculated from competitor scores exceeding 60 per cent and securing a top 10 finish in their respective contests.

Centennial College students, faculty and staff celebrate a successful showing at the 2024 Skills Ontario Competition. Photo credit: Martin Chan (CNW Group/Centennial College)

This year, 80 students signed up to represent Centennial across 33 competitions, ultimately winning 21 medals: three gold, nine silver and nine bronze. With contests for skills as diverse as auto collision repair and graphic design, several of the College's schools sent competitors, including the School of Communications, Media, Arts, and Design; School of Engineering Technology and Applied Science; the School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts; and the School of Transportation.

"As an institution committed to excellence in skilled trades and technologies education, Centennial College is proud to watch our students go on to showcase their incredible talents and win big in the Skills Ontario Competition," said Marilyn Herie, Vice President, Academic and Chief Learning Officer, Centennial College. "Team Centennial's consistent results and success would not be possible without the dedicated faculty and staff who support our students and volunteer their time. To everyone involved, I offer my congratulations and gratitude."

Centennial's gold medallists are:

Darren Bergado (Automation and Control)

Adam Duguay (Heavy Equipment Service)

Chau Ciang Liang Huang (Renewable Energies – Team)

(Renewable Energies – Team) Andrea del Pilar Ramirez Garcia (Renewable Energies – Team)

Bergado and Duguay are eligible to advance to Skills Canada National Competition, as their contests are represented there, taking place from May 29 to June 1 in Quebec City. A list of Centennial students who earned medals at the 2024 Skills Ontario Competition can be found here.

The Skills Ontario Competition promotes careers in the skilled trades and technologies by bringing students together for the annual contests, now in their 35th year.

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the college boasts five campuses and two satellite locations. Renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships, Centennial annually welcomes over 40,000 full-time and part-time students from over 130 countries. These students pursue their education in over 400 diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

SOURCE Centennial College

For further information: Media contact: Michelle Ervin, Media Relations Manager, Centennial College, 647-633-2092; [email protected].