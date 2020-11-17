Centennial College students address COVID isolation through a series of virtual events

From online mindfulness yoga, to workshops on staying active during the upcoming winter, student events are designed to connect during COVID

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Centennial College post-graduate public relations students are hosting a series of virtual events this month to help their peers conquer COVID isolation and connect socially and professionally. From online mindfulness yoga, to workshops on staying active outdoors, to just socializing on a Friday night, events run from November 17 to 26 as part of their event management course.

COVID-19 restrictions and social isolation create additional stresses and anxiety for post-secondary students. According to a recent Leger survey, Canadians' second biggest source of COVID-related stress is social isolation and being unable to socialize with friends and family. Coupled with existing trends in mental health concerns, students were eager to turn their events into opportunities to connect.

"The students are learning remotely, some as far away as Philippines, Cameroon and Jamaica," says program coordinator Donna Lindell. "Before COVID-19, students organized in-person fundraisers, for grade. Now, we've successfully transitioned lessons online and updated curriculum to reflect the reality the industry has had to embrace. Students conceptualized and organized events that take place entirely online, all while employing the lessons of good event management. The upside is students have found new ways to collaborate and create in a virtual space, giving them a skillset that is more relevant than ever."



Daisy Uy, a Centennial PR student studying from the Philippines, adds: "Each event is unique and relevant to adapting in the new-normal landscape. It's teaching us to be incredibly resourceful, not only with new technology tools but in collaborating virtually with our classmates to make it all happen."

The Event Lineup



Lucky Seven PR Speed Networking

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 7 to 8 pm, PR students from across the GTA connect virtually with PR professionals from seven different fields for an evening of virtual networking. Click here for event details.

Storytellers Unite: Story Arts Centre Trivia Night

On Friday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 6:30 pm, Centennial Story Arts Centre students from journalism to animation to children's media will mix and mingle, virtually, as they participate in fun and challenging trivia for prizes! Click here for event details.

A Taste of Turkish Cuisine

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Centennial culinary and hospitality students will cook delicious Turkish pide via a virtual cook-along with Centennial's instructor and chef Matthew Duffy (@matthewjamesduffy). Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Daily Bread Food Bank. Click here for event details.

Moving for Mindfulness

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 7:30 to 8:45 pm, participants will de-stress and unwind with a virtual stretch and mini-concert. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Stella's Place charity (https://stellasplace.ca/). Click here for event details.

Seize the Freeze

On Thursday, Nov. 26, from 7 to 8 pm, attendees will get cozy on their couches and warm up with a virtual panel discussion to help students adjust to winter weather and stay active during the global pandemic. Click here for event details.

