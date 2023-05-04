Centennial College receives $2-million donation to support environmental sustainability

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Centennial College is welcoming a transformational gift of $2 million to advance student success and environmental sustainability – constituting the single largest private donation in the college's 57-year history.

"People matter – and our donor was drawn to Centennial where she readily appreciated that a substantial donation would make a significant difference in the lives of our students and the work in which we are engaged: transforming lives and communities through learning," reflected Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College.

Philanthropist Diane Blake with Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College. (CNW Group/Centennial College)

"Donors are absolutely critical and integral to colleges like ours, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to scholarships, research and capital investment at a time when we are compelled to embrace new, more sustainable ways of learning, living and working within this oasis of a planet."

The gift, made by philanthropist Diane Blake, is designed to broaden student access and accelerate Centennial's commitment to sustainability and the green economy of tomorrow. It will fund four major initiatives, including:

Full-tuition scholarships in sustainability-focused programs to remove financial barriers to higher education, especially by first generation post-secondary learners who traditionally enroll at Centennial.





Investment in Centennial's SDG Innovation Lab. A recent initiative, it aligns with the college's focus on global citizenship and sustainability, and offers students the opportunity to work collaboratively to address a range of complex issues identified by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including gender equality, zero hunger and clean water.





Empowering the college's Applied Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurial Services (ARIES) to accelerate progress towards a healthier, safer and brighter future by examining emerging technologies and product development that engages students in paid applied research activity. Examples of the priority research areas include sustainable transportation options together with Centennial's renowned School of Transportation.





Growing capacity through expansion of Centennial's new build, set to be Canada's first mass-timber, zero-carbon certified higher education facility with both LEED Gold and WELL Silver standard certifications. The School of Engineering Technology and Applied Science will equip six new labs with the latest industry-standard technology that includes artificial intelligence, networking and telecommunications tech, thanks in part to the new donation.

Diane Blake is a private philanthropist who has a keen interest in the success of future generations in Canada by equipping them for the challenges that lie ahead, such as changing skill requirements, global dynamics and environmental sustainability. She demonstrates a strong focus on helping students remove financial barriers to post-secondary education and achieve economic resilience.

"I feel privileged to be able to contribute to the educational initiatives this dynamic institution is making to the local and national community," said donor Diane Blake. "Community colleges today provide an essential role in the future of our country that spans all of society. It will be exciting to see Centennial College grow and thrive."

About Centennial College

Established as Ontario's first public college in 1966, Centennial College primarily serves the Greater Toronto Area with five distinct campuses. It is known for its exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership building. Centennial offers more than 400 diploma, certificate, graduate certificate, apprenticeship and degree programs in business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, hospitality/tourism and transportation. These programs, delivered in class and online, promote experiential learning with laboratory instruction, co-op education and industry placements. Centennial enrols 25,000 full-time students and 18,000 part-time learners annually.

