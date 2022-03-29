Centennial College expands academic partnership with University of Toronto Centre for Interprofessional Education

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Since 2015, Centennial College and the University of Toronto Centre for Interprofessional Education (CIPE) have worked together to establish an "IPE Scholar-in-Residence" role within Centennial's School of Community and Health Studies, an innovative model to promote enhanced program collaboration around interprofessional education related to healthcare and community-oriented disciplines.

The two institutions are now expanding their partnership by signing a new memorandum of understanding, which will see the institutions collaborate on a host of activities including interprofessional educational innovation and research,community engagement events, workforce development initiatives, curriculum collaboration and an annual "mock disaster" exercise to further promote interprofessional collaboration within emergency response practices.

"Our memorandum of understanding with the University of Toronto Centre for Interprofessional Education extends our ongoing partnership and identifies new areas of potential collaboration to educate a strong workforce committed to collaborative client-centred care," says Dr. Rahim Karim, Associate Vice President, Applied Research, Hyflex Learning and Academic Partnerships, Centennial College.

"Education, health and social care continue to adapt and strive for positive societal impacts. Meaningful partnerships amplify and extend the reach of these impacts," says Dr. Stella Ng, Director, University of Toronto Centre for Interprofessional Education. "We are excited to build on a rich history of strengths and collaborative successes with Centennial College, working together for a healthier society."

About Centennial College

Established as Ontario's first public college in 1966, Centennial College primarily serves the eastern portion of the Greater Toronto Area with five campuses. It is known for its exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership building. Centennial offers more than 400 diploma, certificate, graduate certificate, apprenticeship and degree programs in business, media,arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, hospitality/tourism and transportation. These programs, delivered in class and online, promote experiential learning with laboratory instruction, co-op education and industry placements. Centennial enrols 25,000 full-time students and 18,000 part-time learners annually, and ranks highest in graduate satisfaction among Toronto-area colleges, according to Key Performance Indicator (KPI) surveys.

centennialcollege.ca

About The Centre for Interprofessional Education

The Centre for Interprofessional Education was established in 2009 as a strategic partnership between the University of Toronto (UofT) and the Toronto Academic Health Science Network (TAHSN) with the University Health Network (UHN) as lead hospital. Since its inauguration, the Centre has designed and delivered high-quality education activities across health education and health and social care systems. The Centre is a global leader and innovator in IPE across the continuum of learning. Learners range from over 4,200 pre-entry-to-practice students annually in academic programs, to clinicians, educators, and leaders in workplace environments, including over 3,800 alumni from our professional/faculty development programs. In more recent years, the Centre has fortified its research and innovation infrastructure, and is now poised to synergistically lead the way in advanV cing collaborative healthcare and education for a healthier world.

ipe.utoronto.ca

SOURCE Centennial College

For further information: Mark Toljagic, Senior Communications Officer, Centennial College, 416-605-6012; [email protected]