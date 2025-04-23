Celebrating the launch of A&W Rewards™, a new A&W loyalty program!

Canadians can now earn and redeem points for FREE A&W Favourites by using their A&W App.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: AW) ("A&W") — Being an A&W fan can now score you delicious rewards! Choosing A&W, Canada's original burger chain, has gotten more satisfying with the new loyalty program, A&W Rewards. The new loyalty program gives Canadians a chance to collect points and redeem free rewards on A&W favourites.

Sign Up to Earn Points

If you already have an account on the A&W App, you are all set up! New mobile guests can download the app and sign up for an account.

Whether you order through the A&W Mobile App or scan your unique QR code while ordering at a restaurant, every visit is a step closer to redeeming points for A&W favourites like a frosty A&W Root Beer™, crispy Onion Rings, or the tasty Teen Burger™.

Redeem for Delicious Rewards

Guests can earn 10 points* for every $1** spent, which can be redeemed for up to three items per transaction from the different reward levels.

By redeeming the following points, you can get one of the following A&W favourites:

300 Points: Regular A&W Root Beer, Small Coffee, Apple Turnover, Hashbrown

600 Points: Buddy Burger™, Small Latte, Regular Fries

900 Points: Onion Rings, Mama Burger™

1500 Points: Teen Burger, Chubby Chicken™ Burger, Mama Burger™ Combo, Classic Bacon & Eggs Combo.

"Get ready to be rewarded, A&W fans! We're thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new loyalty program – something our guests have been asking for! Your incredible loyalty to your local A&W means the world to us, and we're excited to finally offer a program that rewards you for every delicious visit," says Angie Tsang, Director of Consumer Marketing at A&W.

Download the A&W Mobile App to sign up for A&W Rewards to start getting rewarded when you place an order for your A&W favourites.

For full details about A&W Rewards, please refer to the Terms of Use .

*Points will also expire 12 months after the calendar month that they are earned.

**Points are calculated on order subtotals after discounts and other offer redemptions. Excludes taxes, fees and purchases made on third party platforms.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1,050+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family™, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

