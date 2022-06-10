Throughout the event, farmers representing Egg Farmers of Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Turkey Farmers of Canada and Canadian Hatching Egg Producers highlighted the importance of made-in-Canada food, while speaking to key government stakeholders and the Ottawa public about farming in Canada.

"As a farmer, I'm proud to be able to produce high-quality food sustainably in order to feed people in my community and to be able to give back in a meaningful way," said Anneke Donkers-Stickney, Ontario egg farmer. "It's great to have the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life and talk to them about where their food comes from and how family farms, like mine, support people and businesses in my immediate community and across the country."

"Downtown Diner is an exciting way to put a face to Canadian farmers while showcasing why Canadian agriculture is so important for our collective well-being," said Brian Bilkes, Chair of Canadian Hatching Egg Producers. "Our food system is strong and will remain strong thanks to the support given to the next generation of farmers and the communities we serve."

New this year, Downtown Diner's menu featured three winning recipes from the 2022 Parliamentarian Recipe contest, which saw MPs and Senators from across Canada submit their favourite dish, featuring either Canadian chicken, turkey or eggs or a combination of all three. Bringing the event full circle, Canadian poultry and egg farmers also announced a contribution of $20,000 to support food banks across Canada.

"I am proud to represent the riding of Perth—Wellington, home to the highest number of chicken farmers in Canada, and I am very pleased to acknowledge the important role Canada's poultry and egg producers play in tackling the critical issue of food insecurity through their support of local food banks across Canada," said M.P. John Nater, one of three 2022 Parliamentarian Recipe Contest winners.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg producers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

About Chicken Farmers of Canada

Chicken Farmers of Canada is responsible for chicken raised and sold commercially in Canada. Chicken Farmers of Canada represents the 2,800 chicken farmers from coast to coast, and ensures that the chicken that reaches Canadian's tables is safe, delicious, and raised to the highest standards: yours. Visit chickenfarmers.ca for more information.

About Turkey Farmers of Canada

Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC) is the national organization representing Canada's 500+ turkey farmers. Created in 1974 under the federal Farm Products Agencies Act, the Agency encourages cooperation throughout the Canadian turkey industry, promotes the consumption of turkey meat, and oversees the supply management system for turkey in Canada. Visit turkeyfarmersofcanada.ca for more information.

About Canadian Hatching Egg Producers

Founded in 1986, the Canadian Hatching Egg Producers (CHEP) represents 225 farmers from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. Our mission is to continue to grow a profitable broiler hatching egg industry in Canada in order to ensure a strong, efficient and competitive industry and a dependable supply of quality broiler hatching eggs to the Canadian chicken industry. Visit chep-poic.ca for more information.

