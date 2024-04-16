Celebrating the champions of conservation: National Volunteer Week with Ducks Unlimited Canada

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - As the nation kicks off National Volunteer Week (NVW) from April 14 to 20, 2024, Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is proud to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary contributions of our volunteers from across the country.

DUC's amazing volunteers (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Under this year's theme, "Every Moment Matters," DUC is celebrating the unwavering dedication of our volunteers, recognizing the critical role these individuals play in our conservation efforts. Individual actions contribute to larger outcomes. Every contribution our volunteers make has the potential to create ripples that extend far beyond the initial act, affecting ecosystems, communities and future generations.

For over 85 years, DUC has led the charge of Canada's wetland conservation initiatives, driven by the passion of our volunteers. Our history is rich with stories of resilience, innovation, and collaboration, stretching from the prairies to the boreal forests, and coast to coast, embodying our collective commitment to conservation.

The efforts of our volunteers have resulted in significant conservation impacts across the country. With their support, we pursue innovative research to positively affect our environment, deliver education initiatives that empower future generations, and continue to invest in Canadian habitat stewardship.

"The strength of Ducks Unlimited Canada lies in the hands of our volunteers. Their work has not only advanced our conservation goals but has also forged a path for future generations to follow. As we celebrate National Volunteer Week, I am profoundly grateful for our volunteer community. Their dedication breathes life into our conservation efforts, ensuring our wetlands thrive for generations to come. This National Volunteer Week, we are not just celebrating their work; we are honouring the legacy they are building with every action they take," said DUC's National Manager of Volunteer Fundraising , Tim Binch.

Watch for DUC's National Volunteer Week 2024 Highlights:

National Volunteer of the Year Award: This year, the pinnacle of our volunteer recognition program, the National Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Chuck MacInnes, from Nova Scotia . This award celebrates his exceptional dedication and conservation leadership.

. This award celebrates his exceptional dedication and conservation leadership. Provincial Volunteer Champions: We are celebrating the outstanding achievements of our provincial volunteers. These individuals have flown above and beyond in their commitment to wetland conservation and embody the spirit of this year's NVW theme.

Give a Duck/Shouts outs: Social media campaign where individual volunteers are recognized by their DUC peers and other volunteers

DUC's "Duck and Run" Event: Looking ahead, we encourage our volunteers and the public to join us for the national "Duck and Run" event on Jun. 22 to 23, 2024 . This country-wide initiative seeks to further engage communities in conservation while promoting health and wellbeing.

DUC's Commitment to Volunteerism:

At DUC, volunteers help our conservation efforts take flight. Their tireless work ensures the preservation of Canada's precious wetlands for future generations. As we navigate the challenges and opportunities of conservation, the role of volunteers has never been more critical.

Become a DUC Volunteer:

We invite individuals across Canada to join our volunteer community. Whether you are passionate about wildlife, interested in hands-on conservation work, or looking to make a difference in your community, every moment you contribute matters. Together, we can achieve remarkable things for our wetlands, as well as the wildlife and communities that depend on them.

For more information on volunteer opportunities and to learn more about the impact of our volunteers, please visit Become a Volunteer — Ducks Unlimited Canada.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

For media inquiries, please contact: Media, Ducks Unlimited Canada, [email protected]

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada