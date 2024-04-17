Celebrating Terry Rodgers: Ducks Unlimited Canada's New Brunswick Volunteer of the Year

Every Moment Matters: Shaping the Future Through Volunteering

FREDERICTON, NB, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) proudly announces Terry Rodgers as the Volunteer of the Year for New Brunswick. With over three decades of relentless dedication and service, Rodgers has profoundly impacted DUC's conservation efforts throughout the province.

Terry Rodgers has been a cornerstone of DUC's Kent County Chapter, consistently going above and beyond to support every initiative. Whether it's spearheading fundraising events or engaging in community outreach through Project Webfoot, Rodgers's commitment to DUC's mission is unwavering.

Project Webfoot is a DUC education program designed to enrich children with a deeper understanding of nature by providing field trips and classroom supplies. Since the beginning of Project Webfoot, Rodgers has dedicated himself to ensuring that every Grade 4 class in Kent County is included. Now, the funding that supports Project Webfoot comes from a single generous donor, and it was Rodgers who made it all possible.

Rodgers's approach to volunteerism exemplifies the ethos of Ducks Unlimited Canada — dedication, passion, and a relentless drive to make a difference. "Terry is the backbone of our fundraising efforts, always ready to lend a hand and bring his creativity and energy to our projects," shares a fellow DUC volunteer.

DUC celebrates the hard work and dedication of volunteers like Terry and his family, who truly make every moment matter. We encourage everyone inspired by his story to consider volunteering with DUC and join us in our efforts to conserve wetlands for future generations.

Become a volunteer: Inspired by Terry Rodgers's dedication? Join us as a volunteer and make a difference in your community. Learn more about how you can contribute at DUC. Also, consider participating in DUC's "Duck and Run" event this June to help further our conservation efforts. Every step you take brings us closer to our goal.

As DUC continues to lead in the creation and preservation of urban wetlands, its efforts exemplify the power of community in conservation. DUC calls on individuals, businesses, and policymakers to support these vital initiatives.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

