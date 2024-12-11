OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - One year ago, the Government of Canada launched one of Canada's largest social programs to date, the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). Since its launch, the CDCP has improved the lives of millions of Canadians by expanding access to affordable dental care. Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced that more than 3 million Canadians have been approved for coverage through the CDCP. Since access to services began in May about six months ago, more than 1.2 million Canadians have already received care.

As we mark this important milestone, Canadians and oral health providers are highlighting how the CDCP is helping patients regain their self-confidence and sense of dignity, and life free from oral health pain. The CDCP is also providing them financial relief, saving eligible Canadians on average $791 by providing coverage for a wide range of oral health care services.

A key factor in the success of this first year has been the dedication of the oral health providers who are offering care to patients across the country. To date, more than 90% (23,567) of active dentists, denturists, dental hygienists and dental specialists in Canada, including those in educational institutions, are caring for patients covered under the CDCP. The Government of Canada is committed to continue to work with providers across the country to ensure the effective implementation of the CDCP.

The CDCP is currently open for seniors aged 65 and above, adults with a valid federal Disability Tax Credit certificate for 2023, and children under the age of 18. Additional details on the application process for all remaining eligible Canadian residents will be communicated in 2025.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Quotes

"As the CDCP celebrates its first anniversary, I have seen how this plan has truly made a difference in the lives of eligible Canadians. This plan is now making it possible for people to receive care from an oral health provider now rather than having to spend a night at the emergency room for a recurring infection later. For many, this newfound access to oral health treatments has meant more than just healthier teeth; it is a return to well-being and a renewed sense of hope and dignity".

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Over three million Canadians are now enrolled in the Canadian Dental Care Plan and are one step closer to visiting a dentist and receiving the oral health care they need and deserve. This is a transformative program that is making a difference in the lives of Canadians. In Quebec and across the country, no one should have to decide between going to a dentist or paying their bills. We can all celebrate this milestone and the one-year anniversary of the plan and look forward to more Canadians getting the smile they deserve."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Over 3 million Canadians are enrolled in the Canadian Dental Care Plan, and over 1 million are already receiving essential care. This life-changing program saves families an average of $791 per person a year. Service Canada designed a straightforward and accessible application system, making it easy and user-friendly for everyone."

The Honourable Terry Beech

Minister of Citizens' Services

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Matthew Kronberg, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 343-552-5654; Media Relations: Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]