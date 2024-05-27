Celebrating four million hours without a lost-time injury

407 ETR achieves notable employee safety record and continues to prioritize workplace safety

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - 407 ETR has recently reached a significant employee safety record, achieving four million hours without a lost-time injury. 407 ETR's last recordable employee injury occurred in 2019.

Evan McMillan, Highway Patroller & Member, 407 ETR Joint Health & Safety Committee (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited) The 407 ETR Team and guests from IHSA and League of Champions celebrate four million hours without a lost-time injury (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited)

407 ETR's Highway Operations and Tolling teams face the hazards of live traffic while patrolling and working on Highway 407 ETR 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The Company attributes its exceptional safety performance to a strong safety culture both on and off the road. 407 ETR engages employees in safety through multiple initiatives including risk management, an active Joint Health & Safety Committee and ongoing training. The Company promotes safe work practices and incident prevention by encouraging employees to report all unsafe conditions, near misses and incidents that occur, and by leveraging emerging technologies to improve safety where possible.

To celebrate this achievement, the Company was joined by the Infrastructure Health & Safety Association (IHSA) and the League of Champions for 407 ETR's annual Employee Safety Day. 407 ETR's efforts to foster a stronger and safer workplace on and off the road were highlighted and employees signed jerseys from the League of Champions as a symbol of their pledge to work safely every day.

Fast Facts

In May 2023 , 407 ETR received the Recognition of Performance Achievement Milestone award from the IHSA (Infrastructure Health & Safety Association) for achieving more than 2.5 million hours without a lost-time injury, and ended the year with 3.7 million hours.

, 407 ETR received the Recognition of Performance Achievement Milestone award from the IHSA (Infrastructure Health & Safety Association) for achieving more than 2.5 million hours without a lost-time injury, and ended the year with 3.7 million hours. League of Champions is a cross-sectoral organization dedicated to health and safety excellence through collaboration and information sharing on health and safety situations. 407 ETR joined the League in 2023.

407 ETR proudly employs over 500 employees and completed 1,190 hours of corporate safety training in 2023.

As new technologies come on the market, the Company considers applications for these technologies to reduce safety risks to our workers. Recent safety pilots include drones that conduct overhead structure inspections, and laser-enabled sensors that digitally mark the perimeter of a work zone to detect unauthorized vehicles and alert road workers in real-time.

Learn more about 407 ETR's safety performance in the 2023 ESG Report: Steering the Way at 407etr.com/ESGReporting

Quotes:

"This year is our 25th anniversary and what better way to celebrate than by announcing four million hours without a lost-time injury. This is a remarkable feat that demonstrates how committed 407 ETR is to safety. We know that our workers are exposed to live traffic and hazards we'll never be able to completely eliminate. We continue to do everything within our power to mitigate risks so our employees can return home safely to their families."

- Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR

"Health and safety plays a very important role at 407 ETR. As a highway patroller and a member of 407 ETR's Joint Health & Safety Committee, I'm proud of the dedication to safety from my peers and I'm looking forward to continuing our work to promote and enhance safety culture at 407 ETR."

- Evan McMillan, Highway Patroller & Member, 407 ETR Joint Health & Safety Committee

"The League of Champions is honoured to welcome 407 ETR as a member. Four million hours without a lost-time injury is an outstanding achievement and goes to show their endless commitment to health and safety with a strong focus on maintaining an exemplary safety culture. Congratulations!"

- Dan Fleming, Chair, League of Champions

"Congratulations, 407 ETR. A milestone this big takes so much work from everyone within the company. Leadership creates the right environment and culture for continuous improvement to ensure the Joint Health & Safety Committee members get the right training and encouragement to identify hazards so you can all go home safe every single day. The Internal Responsibility System is truly living and breathing within 407 ETR."

- Chris McKean, Vice President, Programs & Strategic Development, IHSA

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly owned subsidiaries (50.01%).

Cintra Global S.E., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc., formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%).

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For further information: 407 ETR Media Contact: [email protected], 416-706-1861