Celebrating Earth Day with Free Charging Sessions from Electrify Canada

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- In honour of Earth Day, Thursday April 22, electric vehicle owners will get free charging sessions at all Electrify Canada ultra-fast charging stations.

The company will not charge EV drivers for sessions starting at 12:00 a.m. EDT April 22 on through to 3:00 a.m. EDT April 23, so EV drivers across all provinces with Electrify Canada stations, can charge up any time on Earth Day.

Electric vehicle drivers can locate a charging station by visiting the Electrify Canada website.

"Driving electric is an impactful action consumers can take to help reduce their carbon footprint and Electrify Canada is excited to celebrate this by offering free charging sessions on Earth Day," said Giovanni Palazzo, president of Electrify Canada. "We are proud to help lead an electric vehicle revolution by enabling electric transportation for Canadians, on Earth Day and every day."

The company is encouraging EV drivers to take advantage of the free charging sessions and to share their commitment to an electric lifestyle to their social followers by using the hashtag #ChargeOnEarth to help foster grassroots support for Earth Day.

Electrify Canada has 22 charging stations in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, each equipped with four chargers capable of speeds up to 150kW and 350kW, providing Canadians with the fastest public EV charging available. The company expects to have 32 charging stations with a total of 128 individual fast chargers by the end of 2021.

About Electrify Canada

Electrify Canada was established in July 2018. Electrify Canada's goal is to promote greater Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) adoption by building a transformative, ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) direct current (DC) charging infrastructure that gives Canadians the speed and reliability to confidently make the switch to electric. For more information, visit: electrify-canada.ca.

