TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- With more consumers switching to EVs, it's important to understand the nuances of EV ownership in cold weather. Charging in cold weather may take longer because the lower temperatures affect the vehicle's battery charging capacity. It just takes some adjustment to your normal charging routine and a little planning.

Electrify Canada is sharing the top five tips to keep your EV on the move this winter:

Electrify Canada's Cold Weather Tips

Anticipate longer charging sessions

The vehicle controls the charging speeds, not the charger. When temperatures are low, the EV's software reduces its charging power. Temperature changes may impact EV range

Check for overnight drops in temperature, as low temperatures can reduce an EV's driving range. Some EVs can predict range reductions during extreme temperatures and will adjust the console display. Plan your charging session

Locate public charging stations ahead of time to avoid finding yourself with shortened range in relation to the nearest charging station. Park indoors when you can

Consider parking indoors in extreme cold weather. Warmer indoor temperatures can help prevent slower charging speeds and preserve the charge for longer. Utilize your EV's cold weather features

Some EVs have a pre-conditioning feature that allows drivers to program or manually warm the battery to more optimal temperatures.

Click here for more on Electrify Canada's cold weather charging tips.

To stay up to date on Electrify Canada, visit Electrify-Canada.ca.

About Electrify Canada

Electrify Canada was established in July 2018. Electrify Canada's goal is to promote greater Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) adoption by building a transformative, open DC fast charging network that gives Canadians the speed and reliability to confidently make the switch to electric. Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs. For more information, visit: electrify-canada.ca.

SOURCE Electrify Canada

Tara Geiger, Electrify Canada, [email protected], 571-352-6194