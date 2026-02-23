TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 Leaders in Sustainability Award, recognizing the partners whose collaboration and commitment through its Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program powered a record-breaking year for battery recycling across the country. In an increasingly battery-powered world, no single organization can tackle sustainability challenges alone. Meaningful environmental progress takes committed partners, engaged communities, and everyday actions by Canadians to create lasting impact. That collaborative spirit is at the heart of the 2025 Leaders in Sustainability Awards, celebrating the partners who helped make 2025 a milestone year for battery recycling in Canada.

Following the announcement of Call2Recycle's most successful year to date, with more than 8 million kilograms of batteries collected in 2025 and over 60 million kilograms recycled nationwide since inception, the Leaders in Sustainability Awards recognize the businesses, retailers, municipalities, and community organizations whose exceptional efforts helped drive these remarkable results.

Recognizing Leadership in Responsible Battery Management Across Canada

The Leaders in Sustainability Awards honour Call2Recycle partners from coast to coast who have gone above and beyond to advance responsible battery management and recycling in their communities. From national and independent retailers expanding convenient drop-off access, to municipalities mobilizing residents through local collection events, to organizations championing education and awareness initiatives, these partners have played a critical role in strengthening Canada's battery recycling ecosystem.

Their exceptional leadership demonstrates how local action, supported by strong national infrastructure through the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program, can deliver measurable environmental impact. Together, these collaborative efforts helped make 2025 the highest-performing year in Call2Recycle's history, a milestone achievement made possible by partner commitment and community participation.

A Shared Success Built on Partnership

While the Leaders in Sustainability Awards recognize outstanding partner achievements, they also highlight the power of working together. Battery recycling success does not happen in isolation. It is built through strong collaboration between Call2Recycle, its partners, and Canadians who choose to recycle responsibly every day.

Call2Recycle is proud to support its partners by providing a safety-first, accessible, and proven battery recycling program. Through a network of more than 15,000 collection locations nationwide, tailored provincial solutions, and ongoing education and outreach, Call2Recycle works hand in hand with partners to expand access, increase awareness, and ensure batteries are recycled safely and responsibly.

The accomplishments of the 2025 Leaders in Sustainability reflect this shared commitment and reinforce Call2Recycle's role as the partner of choice in battery recycling across Canada.

Retailers and Municipalities at the Front Line of Impact

Retailers and municipalities continue to play a vital role in making battery recycling easy and accessible for Canadians. By hosting collection points in convenient locations, including retail stores, depots, and public facilities, and engaging residents through local initiatives and awareness campaigns, these partners serve as trusted community touchpoints that turn intention into meaningful action. Collections through the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! retail network increased by 15% from 2024 to 2025, underscoring strong community engagement and the impact of convenient, local battery recycling options.

Looking Ahead: Building on a Record Year

As Call2Recycle proudly enters its 30th year, the momentum generated in 2025 sets a powerful foundation for the future. With continued expansion into new battery-powered devices, including e-bikes, vapes, and electric vehicle batteries, collaboration will remain essential to meeting Canada's evolving recycling needs.

The Leaders in Sustainability Awards celebrate what is possible when organizations, communities, and individuals work together. Call2Recycle looks forward to building on this success, strengthening partnerships, and continuing to grow battery recycling across Canada, one battery, one partnership, and one community at a time.

