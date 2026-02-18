Over 8 million kilograms of batteries collected in 2025, the highest annual total in the organization's history

Monuments to light up across the country to celebrate and remind Canadians to recycle their batteries

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, on National Battery Day, Call2Recycle Canada is celebrating a landmark year for battery recycling in Canada. In 2025 alone, Canadians recycled more than 8 million kilograms of batteries through Call2Recycle programs, the highest annual collection total in the organization's history. This achievement also marks a significant national milestone: more than 60 million kilograms of batteries collected and recycled nationwide since Call2Recycle's inception – that's about the weight of 500 blue whales.

From coast to coast to coast, Canadians are proving that small everyday actions can drive big environmental change. To honour this collective achievement and inspire continued action, iconic landmarks across the country are lighting up tonight in celebration of National Battery Day and in support of battery recycling, including:

BC Place

Canada Place

Calgary Tower

Vancouver Convention Centre

CN Tower

Nova Scotia Province House

St. John's City Hall

La Grande Roue de Montréal

Niagara Falls

"Reaching more than 8 million kilograms collected in just one year and surpassing 60 million kilograms recycled overall as we proudly enter our 30th year is an extraordinary milestone. This achievement reflects the commitment of Canadians across the country who are choosing to recycle responsibly to prevent fire risks and protect our environment for generations to come," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO of Call2Recycle Canada. "National Battery Day is an opportunity to recognize the essential role batteries play in our daily lives, and the shared responsibility we all have to recycle them responsibly when they reach the end of life."

National Battery Day, celebrated annually on February 18, shines a spotlight on the importance of battery recycling and encourages Canadians to properly collect, protect, and drop off their used batteries at one of thousands of locations nationwide. The materials recovered through Call2Recycle Canada's programs are responsibly processed and reclaimed for future use, supporting Canada's transition to a more circular economy.

With a coast-to-coast network of more than 15,000 convenient drop-off locations, innovative safety-first collection solutions, and sustained public education efforts, recycling batteries has never been easier for Canadians. Find the location nearest to you at www.recycleyourbatteries.ca.





About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, the organization manages several leading programs, including:

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Yukon, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta.

For more information, visit call2recycle.ca.

