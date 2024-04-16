Celebrating Andrew Abbott, Ducks Unlimited Canada's Newfoundland and Labrador Volunteer of the Year

Every Moment Matters: Shaping the Future Through Volunteering

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is thrilled to announce Andrew Abbott as the Newfoundland and Labrador Volunteer of the Year, a testament to his remarkable dedication to conservation and community engagement in Labrador West.

Over the past seven years, Abbott has played a pivotal role in the development and success of DUC's local chapter, leading initiatives that have significantly advanced conservation efforts and environmental education in the province.

Andrew Abbott (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Abbott's journey with DUC began when he and a friend decided to start a new chapter in Labrador West, driven by a shared passion for preserving natural spaces for future generations, including his own family.

"At the time, we had just had our first child," he says. "I realized that it would be a chance to help preserve these natural spaces so that my own children would be able to enjoy nature the same way I did when I was growing up," said Abbott.

His leadership has since been instrumental in organizing fundraising events, educational programs, and hands-on conservation projects, notably the successful duck box initiative that has seen terrific engagement.

"I love working with our duck box projects. Our success rate with the 300 boxes we've distributed is really high. I also volunteer with Scouts Canada as a beaver scouter," he adds. "Each year we teach the kids about duck nesting boxes and get them to place a new one of their own that they can check on with their families for years to come."

Reflecting on his volunteering experience, Abbott emphasizes the joy and fulfillment that comes from making a difference and creating lasting memories within the community. He is a staunch advocate for volunteering, encouraging others to contribute to their communities, even if only for a few hours a year.

"Growing up, I always volunteered at a number of events and organizations such as our local hospital auxiliary and the legions," he says. "I enjoy it, meeting new people, educating them. I encourage everyone to get out and volunteer as well. Even if it's just for a few hours a year, it makes a difference, and you get to make some lifelong memories," says Abbott.

DUC recognizes the invaluable contributions of its volunteers across Newfoundland and Labrador and nationwide, with Andrew Abbott standing out as a shining example of passion, dedication, and community spirit. We invite everyone inspired by Andrew's story to join us in making a difference, whether by volunteering with DUC or participating in our conservation efforts. Together, we can ensure that every moment matters in our mission to conserve and protect our precious wetlands.

Become a volunteer: Inspired by Andrew Abbott's dedication? Join us as a volunteer and make a difference in your community. Learn more about how you can contribute at DUC. Also, consider participating in DUC's "Duck and Run" event this June to help further our conservation efforts. Every step you take brings us closer to our goal.

Join the ranks of extraordinary individuals like Andrew and make an impact in our conservation efforts. Visit ducks.ca to learn how you can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

As DUC continues to lead in the creation and preservation of urban wetlands, its efforts exemplify the power of community in conservation. DUC calls on individuals, businesses, and policymakers to support these vital initiatives.

For further information on DUC's conservation projects and how you can contribute, visit ducks.ca (https://www.ducks.ca).

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

For interview requests, please contact: Media, Ducks Unlimited Canada, [email protected]

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada