TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame, the nation's crowning jewel of Canadian excellence, proudly announces Kardinal Offishall as this year's recipient of the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, an annual recognition that celebrates the achievements of Canadian musicians who have used their voices and talent to inspire and drive positive impact in the music industry. A multi-award-winning Canadian music icon, producer, A&R executive, and philanthropist, Kardinal is a relentless force in shaping Canada's hip-hop scene and a champion of emerging homegrown talent. He will be honoured at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Canada's Walk of Fame during a star-studded tribute to the 2023 Inductees and Honourees at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Click HERE for a full bio.

WATCH Kardinal's reaction video to receiving the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

Internationally respected as one of Canada's most energetic and innovative talents, Kardinal has long been a staple in the global music scene. His dedication to spotlighting and uplifting Canadian hip-hop has paved the way for artists who followed in his wake. His collaborations with global superstars include such hit records as "Beautiful" with Akon, "Just Dance" with Lady Gaga, and "Numba 1" with Rihanna. Kardinal made history when his monster classic "Dangerous" scorched to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making him the first Canadian rapper to do so. His talents now extend beyond the music industry, adding TV star to his repertoire as a judge on Canada's Got Talent.

He has also continued to be a cultural and musical ambassador for a new wave of Canadian superstars. His collaborations with industry heavyweights include Drake, K'naan, Daniel Caesar, Boi-1da, and Glenn Lewis. Kardinal's music has also been featured on Dave Chappelle's Netflix comedy special Equanimity. As an artist, Kardinal influenced the early careers of Rihanna, Alex Da Kid, T-Pain, Vybz Kartel, Estelle, and Sean Paul, to name a few.

As a philanthropist, Kardinal hosts the annual Kardi Christmas Party charity event, now in its 23rd year, raising thousands for community initiatives and causes, including 30-elephants.com, The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), The Breast Cancer Society of Canada, and Free The Children. He's a founding member of Advance, a non-profit Canadian Black Music Business Collective that advocates, mentors, supports and provides tangible opportunities for Black community members working in all areas of the Canadian music industry. During his tenure while serving as Canada's first Black Senior VP of A&R at a major label (Universal Music Canada), he established the Black Label Coalition, securing funds for various charities.

Kardinal's diverse roles include Executive, alongside Rapper, Producer and Philanthropist. He remains a source of inspiration by releasing creative projects and mentoring emerging artists. Moreover, he proudly serves as Global A&R at Def Jam Records and has a remarkable track record of achievements from performing for Nelson Mandela to being a federal ambassador for Canada's 150th anniversary.

