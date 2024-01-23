Celebrate Valentine's Day with Treats Made with Organic Flour and Semolina from Europe

Chocolate Lava Cake Anyone?

ROME, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Pure Flour from Europe, an EU export initiative promoting organic flour and semolina from Italy, is playing cupid this year with chocolate dessert recipes for Valentine's Day that are sure to impress your special someone.

Whether you're an accomplished chef or a beginner home cook, organic flour and semolina from Italy are the secret ingredients for producing irresistible treats. Seal the deal with Chocolate Lava Cake oozing with dark chocolate or crunchy Semolina Chocolate Chip cookies delicious with an espresso or digestif.

Just like the qualities we prize in a partner, organic flour and semolina from Italy are prized for their quality and consistency. Go to pureflourfromeurope.ca/recipes to find the recipes for the cake and cookies, and 33 more for delicious sweets. There are also recipes for pasta, pizza and more.

The Chocolate Lava Cake is a quick way to someone's heart. It requires only 10 minutes for preparation and 30 minutes in the oven. French chef Michel Bras created this brownie-like cake with a molten center inspired by apres-ski hot chocolate, and it's become an international favorite. Make it even more tempting served with vanilla ice cream.

The Semolina Chocolate Chip Cookies, made with Italian organic semolina flour, are also a quick and easy recipe that adds European flair to an American classic. If you're craving a Canadian treat for Valentine's Day, try using Italian organic flour in your favorite recipe for sugar tarts.

Sponsored by the Italian Milling Industry Association (ITALMOPA) and co-funded by the EU, this project champions the quality, versatility and eco-friendly nature of Italian and EU organic soft and durum wheat flour and organic semolina flour. They're milled from pesticide-free grain and grown in soil that is fertilized only by natural substances.

The effort seeks to increase awareness and exports to Canada and the U.S.—key markets for organic products-- and is already showing gains. Within its first year, exports have risen approximately 150 percent in organic flour and 60 percent in semolina exports to Canada and the U.S.

About ITALMOPA

Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA represents 82 companies across Italy that mill soft and durum wheat to produce flour and semolina for pasta, bread, pastries, pizza and more. Learn more at pureflourfromeurope.eu.

