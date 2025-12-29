In December and January, European and Italian markets are very colourful thanks to the abundance of seasonal fruits such as oranges, mandarins, clementines, kiwis, pomegranates, apples, pears and chestnuts and vegetables such as cabbage, kale, broccoli, parsnips, artichokes, and chard, to mention just a few key ingredients for traditional New Year recipes.

To help you ring in the New Year with a flavourful flair, here is a simples yet delicious recipe that showcases some of these exceptional ingredients, courtesy of I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe, the campaign aimed at promoting the consumption of fresh and seasonal fruit and vegetables in several countries, including Canada, co-funded by the European Union and managed by a group of Italian agricultural producers, Agritalia, A.O.A., La Deliziosa, Meridia and Terra Orti.

Winter Fruit Salad with Roasted Chestnuts and Honey Granola

This colourful, nutrient-rich salad is perfect for winter celebrations or a healthy dessert, highlighting the best seasonal fruits at the start of the New Year.

Ingredients:

2 oranges, peeled and segmented

1 pomegranate, seeds extracted

2 kiwis, peeled and sliced

120g roasted chestnuts, peeled and chopped

90g rolled oats

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

a pinch of cinnamon

fresh mint leaves to garnish (optional)

Method:

Prepare the honey granola: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). In a bowl, mix the rolled oats, olive oil, honey (or maple syrup), and a pinch of cinnamon. Spread the mixture evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast for about 15-20 minutes, stirring halfway through, until golden and crispy. Let it cool.

Assemble the fruit salad: In a large bowl, combine the orange segments, pomegranate seeds, kiwi slices, and roasted chestnuts.

Serve: Divide the fruit mixture into individual bowls. Top with the honey granola for crunch and drizzle with a little extra honey if desired. Garnish with fresh mint leaves for added freshness.

