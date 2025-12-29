European and Italian produce is renowned worldwide for its superior quality, rich flavours, and culinary versatility. Italy, in particular, offers an abundance of seasonal vegetables, citrus fruits and aromatic herbs--perfect to inspire your holiday menu.

In December and January, European and Italian markets are very colourful thanks to the abundance of seasonal fruits such as oranges, mandarins, clementines, kiwis, pomegranates, apples, pears and chestnuts and vegetables such as green and red cabbage, kale, broccoli, parsnips, artichokes, turnips, and chard, to mention just a few key ingredients for traditional New Year recipes.

To help you ring in the New Year with a flavourful flair, here are two simples yet delicious recipes that showcase some of these exceptional ingredients.

Winter Fruit Salad with Roasted Chestnuts and Honey Granola

This colourful, nutrient-rich salad is perfect for winter celebrations or a healthy dessert, highlighting the best seasonal fruits at the start of the New Year.

Ingredients:

2 oranges, peeled and segmented

1 pomegranate, seeds extracted

2 kiwis, peeled and sliced

120g roasted chestnuts, peeled and chopped

90g rolled oats

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

a pinch of cinnamon

fresh mint leaves to garnish (optional)

Method:

Prepare the honey granola: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). In a bowl, mix the rolled oats, olive oil, honey (or maple syrup), and a pinch of cinnamon. Spread the mixture evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast for about 15-20 minutes, stirring halfway through, until golden and crispy. Let it cool.

Assemble the fruit salad: In a large bowl, combine the orange segments, pomegranate seeds, kiwi slices, and roasted chestnuts.

Serve: Divide the fruit mixture into individual bowls. Top with the honey granola for crunch and drizzle with a little extra honey if desired. Garnish with fresh mint leaves for added freshness.

Winter Vegetable Gratín

This dish is perfect as a comforting side for meals, highlighting seasonal vegetables with rich, cheesy goodness. It's nutritious, warm, and ideal for celebrating the flavours of the New Year.

Ingredients:

1 cup cauliflower florets

1 cup broccoli florets

1 bunch kale, chopped

2 artichokes, cleaned and sliced

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

480ml béchamel sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

breadcrumbs (optional, for topping)

fresh thyme or oregano to garnish

Method:

Prepare the vegetables: Steam or boil the cauliflower, broccoli, and artichokes until tender but still firm, about 5-7 minutes. Drain well. In a skillet, heat the olive oil and sauté the garlic briefly, then add the kale, cooking until wilted. Season with salt and pepper.

Assemble the gratín: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). In a baking dish, layer the cauliflower, broccoli, kale, and artichokes. Pour the béchamel sauce evenly over the layered vegetables. Sprinkle the grated Parmesan cheese on top, and add the bread crumbs if you like a crunchy topping.

Bake: Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden and bubbling. Garnish with fresh thyme or oregano before serving.

Visit your local markets and supermarkets to discover an array of European and Italian fruits and vegetables. Enhance your New Year's feast with these flavours and make your celebration truly extraordinary.

