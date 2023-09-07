CELEBRATE #STARTREKDAY WITH PLUTO TV'S NEW STAR TREK CHANNEL STREAMING NOW IN CANADA

Free Star Trek Channel Features Two Classic Series From the Iconic

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Ahead of #StarTrekDay on September 8, Pluto TV is expanding its ever-growing content library with a brand-new channel dedicated to the iconic Star Trek series, streaming now in Canada. The Star Trek channel revisits the mission of the U.S.S. Enterprise with two classic series from one of Sci-Fi's most beloved franchises, including all three seasons of the original series Star Trek and all seven seasons Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Star Trek kickstarted the cultural phenomenon nearly 60 years ago with a vision that has remained innovative and iconoclastic to this day.

Under the command of Captain James T. Kirk (played by William Shatner), the series depicts the adventures of the crew of the Starship Enterprise and its five-year mission "to boldly go where no man has gone before." Airing for three seasons from 1966 to 1969 and delivering episodes that stand the test of time, the original series Star Trek stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, and Walter Koenig.

The most watched show in the franchise, Star Trek: The Next Generation, is the second live-action series of the Star Trek universe, featuring over seven intergalactic seasons, which aired from September 1987 to May 1994. Set in the 24th century, nearly 100 years after James Kirk, a new crew of intrepid explorers takes the helm, this time on the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D. With its continuing mission of boundary-pushing exploration, it featured a new cast of characters starring Sir Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner.

In addition to the new Star Trek channel, Pluto TV celebrates Star Trek Day on September 8 with a marathon of programming on the Pluto TV Documentaries channel. Travel the country with former Star Trek: The Next Generation actress Denise Crosby and get to know the Universes' most fervent fans in Trekkies; join host William Shatner, the original Enterprise captain, James T. Kirk., as he takes viewers inside the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation in Chaos on The Bridge; and get up close and personal with actors who have portrayed the role of Enterprise Captain in the feature, The Captains, followed by the five-part series The Captains: Close Up focusing in on William Shatner, Sir Patrick Stewart, Avery Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, and Scott Bakula.

"Star Trek has stood the test of time for nearly six decades as one of the most popular television franchises in history. We're thrilled to offer the all-new dedicated Star Trek channel on Pluto TV, bringing the first two live-action series to Canada's legions of fans," said Katrina Kowalski, Vice President of Content, Pluto TV and Paramount+ in Canada.

As announced in July, Paramount+ is Canada's streaming home of the iconic Star Trek catalogue featuring over 800 episodes of binge-worthy episodes and 12 feature films. Star Trek on Paramount+ includes but is not limited to one of Canada's most streamed series* Star Trek: Strange New Worlds all seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. In addition, the service is currently home to all the Star Trek feature films, including Star Trek: The Director's Cut.

Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration or subscription required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung, LG, Tizen, Hisense, and Xbox devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play. Visit Pluto TV Canada on Instagram @plutotvca to get started on your free streaming journey.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 35 markets.

