Celebrate food made by Canadians, for all Canadians at Ottawa's Downtown Diner

"Today's event is an exciting opportunity to celebrate made-in-Canada food," said Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. "Across the country, there's a hard-working farmer behind your meals, supplying Canadians with the food they can trust. This year's Downtown Diner showcases our Canadian farm families and the system of supply management that gives Canadians access to high-quality and nutritious products."

The Downtown Diner is a unique opportunity for Parliamentarians and the public to meet farmers from across the country to discuss where their food comes from. Guests can expect to enjoy a fresh breakfast or lunch treat, all while learning about how the system of supply management has helped build sustainable farming for generations to come.

"It's important that we talk to Canadians about where their food comes from," added Benoît Fontaine, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "With more than 4,500 supply-managed farm families working together across the country, the Diner is just one way we hope to talk to Canadians and answer questions about our farms and the food on your plate."

The Downtown Diner is currently taking place on Sparks Street in between O'Connor and Bank until 2:00 PM. If you're interested in speaking with a spokesperson at the event, or for further information, please contact Natalie Gardner at natalie.gardner@citizenrelations.com or 437-344-7294.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg farmers from coast to coast. For more information visit www.eggfarmers.ca.

About Chicken Farmers of Canada

Chicken Farmers of Canada is responsible for chicken raised and sold commercially in Canada. Chicken Farmers of Canada represents the 2,800 chicken farmers from coast to coast, and ensures that the chicken that reaches Canadian's tables is safe, delicious, and raised to the highest standards: yours.

About Turkey Farmers of Canada

Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC) is the national organization representing Canada's 500+ turkey farmers. Created in 1974 under the federal Farm Products Agencies Act, the Agency encourages cooperation throughout the Canadian turkey industry, promotes the consumption of turkey meat, and oversees the supply management system for turkey in Canada. www.turkeyfarmersofcanada.ca.

About Canadian Hatching Egg Producers

Founded in 1986, the Canadian Hatching Egg Producers (CHEP) represents 225 farmers from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. Our mission is to continue to grow a profitable broiler hatching egg industry in Canada in order to ensure a strong, efficient and competitive industry and a dependable supply of quality broiler hatching eggs to the Canadian chicken industry.

Downtown Diner

Sparks Street, in between O'Connor and Bank, Ottawa

May 28, 2019 from 7:30 AM to 2:00 PM EDT

