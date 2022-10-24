Celebrate Canadian Durum on World Pasta Day

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Tomorrow is World Pasta Day and, as the world's leading exporter of durum wheat, Canada has a lot to celebrate.

Renowned for its quality, Canada Western Amber Durum (CWAD) is in demand around the world. Over the last five years over 23 million tonnes of Canadian durum were exported to 49 countries, including Morocco, Algeria, Italy, the United States, Peru, and Japan.

Grown exclusively in the prairie provinces, CWAD accounts for over half of the world's durum exports.

Grown exclusively in the prairie provinces, CWAD accounts for over half of the world's durum exports. Its superior yellow pigmentation, high protein content, good gluten quality, and semolina yield make it a prized wheat for pasta.

"CWAD provides the beautiful, bright yellow colour that pasta makers—and pasta lovers—look for," says Kasia McMillin, Cereals Canada technical specialist, end-products Asian products and pasta. "As for texture, pasta made with Canadian durum has a satisfying, firm bite quality that is inherent of its protein content and gluten strength. I think CWAD makes the best pasta in the world."

Cereals Canada is encouraging all Canadians to celebrate our internationally renowned durum wheat on World Pasta Day, Oct. 25, 2022, with one or more of these activities:

Eat pasta! Don't let World Pasta Day go by without digging into a plate of spaghetti, rotini, penne, or one of the other 600+ shapes of pasta. Pasta is easy to cook, economical, and a favourite of kids and adults alike.

Host a pasta potluck. Invite your friends and family to bring their favourite cold or hot pasta dish, or exchange pasta recipes in a virtual get together. The pastabilities are endless.

Shop for pasta made with 100% Canadian durum semolina. Check the label or ask your retailer.

About Cereals Canada

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

About World Pasta Day

World Pasta Day was established in 1995 when 40 pasta producers from around the world gathered to hold the globe's first World Pasta Congress.

Facts About Canadian Durum and Pasta Around the World

Durum has the hardest kernel of the wheat varieties and its name, not surprisingly, means "hard" in Latin.

Before it can be made into pasta, durum is milled into semolina, a coarsely textured flour.

Pasta is typically made from durum semolina, not common wheat flour. (e.g., all-purpose enriched flour). Pasta is extruded through dies, while noodles are sheeted and cut. See attached infographic.

Pasta originated in China , not Italy , with the first reports of people eating pasta going back as far as 5, 000 B.C.

, not , with the first reports of people eating pasta going back as far as 5, It is estimated that there are over 600 shapes of pasta, and their names are usually Italian words that playfully describe their shape. (Penne = pens/quills, orecchiette = little ears, spaghetti = little strings, etc.)

Canadians love pasta! In 2020, the per capita consumption was estimated to be 7.9 kilograms.

Al dente (Italian for "to the tooth") is the preferred way of cooking pasta. When cooked al dente, pasta should be tender but still firm to the bite. Good news—al dente pasta has a lower glycemic index. Learn more at https://whataboutwheat.ca/

In Latin America countries, pasta is made from common wheat flour but also can be made from blends of durum and common flour. Pasta made from 100% durum semolina would be considered a premium product.

countries, pasta is made from common wheat flour but also can be made from blends of durum and common flour. Pasta made from 100% durum semolina would be considered a premium product. Some countries around the world have government regulations for pasta. For example, pasta made in Italy can only be made from durum semolina and water.

Attached: Differences between pasta and noodles poster

