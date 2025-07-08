CEFA MARKS CONTINUED GROWTH IN BRITISH COLUMBIA WITH WHITE ROCK GRAND OPENING

WHITE ROCK, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - CEFA Early Learning, Canada's leading private early education provider, celebrated the Grand Opening of CEFA Early Learning White Rock with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, July 6. Attended by families, educators, and local dignitaries—including Mayor Megan Knight, MLA Trevor Halford, and City Councillors Bill Lawrence and Elaine Cheung—the event marked CEFA's first centre in the White Rock community, further expanding the organization's footprint in British Columbia.

From left to right: Tatiane Vita, Vice President of Marketing, CEFA Early Learning; Jasmin Lally, Area Manager, CEFA Early Learning; Avneet Gill, Franchise Partner, CEFA Early Learning White Rock, joined by her children; Megan Knight, Mayor of the City of White Rock; City Councillor Elaine Cheung; City Councillor Bill Lawrence; and Trevor Halford, MLA for Surrey–White Rock, gather to officially cut the ribbon at the Grand Opening of CEFA Early Learning White Rock on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Photo credit: Eddington & Co. (CNW Group/CEFA Early Learning)

The family-friendly celebration featured guided tours of the 6,112 sq. ft. facility and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to officially welcome families into the school. Guests had the opportunity to meet educators, explore purpose-built classrooms, and learn more about CEFA's enriched junior kindergarten curriculum designed for children aged 1–5. CEFA Early Learning White Rock can accommodate up to 90 students and is now accepting enrollment inquiries.

"Every new CEFA school represents more than just growth; it's a commitment to helping children reach their full potential through intentional, evidence-based early learning," said Arno Krug, President, CEFA Early Learning. "We're thrilled to bring that mission to life here in White Rock and to give local families a space where their children can thrive."

Founded in 1998 in West Vancouver, CEFA offers a proprietary, multidisciplinary curriculum backed by brain science and developed to nurture children's academic, social, emotional, and physical development during their most formative years. With every teacher certified in Early Childhood Education and trained in CEFA's unique methodology, children at CEFA White Rock will benefit from an enriched learning experience unlike any other in the region.

"The early learning years lay the foundation for everything that follows," said Avneet Gill, Franchise Partner, CEFA Early Learning White Rock. "That's why we're so proud to bring CEFA's enriched curriculum to White Rock, offering local families a nurturing, engaging environment where children can build confidence, develop critical skills, and discover a lifelong love of learning."

CEFA Early Learning now operates 47 locations across Canada, including nearby schools in South Surrey and Campbell Heights. To learn more about CEFA Early Learning White Rock or to inquire about enrollment, visit www.cefa.ca.

ABOUT CEFA EARLY LEARNING

CEFA Early Learning (Core Education & Fine Arts) is Canada's leading private early learning provider, founded by Natacha V. Beim in 1998 for children aged one to five. With over 25 years of experience and more than 40 locations across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, CEFA offers a proprietary, award-winning junior kindergarten curriculum that uniquely combines core academic subjects such as reading, mathematics, and STEM with fine arts and enrichment activities including drama, music, visual arts, dance, and yoga. CEFA provides children with carefully designed learning environments and experiences that nurture holistic growth academically, emotionally, socially, and physically, setting a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success.

For more information about CEFA, visit https://cefa.ca/.

