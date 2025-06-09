CEFA Early Learning Accelerates Ontario Growth Amid Rising Demand for Holistic Early Learning Approach

CEFA's Ontario expansion began with the opening of CEFA Burlington in 2023, which accommodates up to 84 students, and has gained significant momentum in 2025 with the grand openings of new schools in Oakville, Mississauga, and Markham. With space for 98 students in Oakville, 149 in Mississauga, and 156 in Markham, the four Ontario schools will collectively serve 487 children, increasing access to enriched, whole-child education during the most critical years of early development. All locations are currently welcoming inquiries from interested families.

"Ontario families are seeking more than childcare; they're looking for a place where their children can be truly engaged, supported, and inspired," said Arno Krug Junior, President of CEFA Early Learning. "At CEFA, we offer an enriched early learning experience that blends academic readiness with creativity, emotional development, and confidence-building. Our continued growth in Ontario reflects both the rising demand for this kind of education and our long-term commitment to supporting families across the province. We're thrilled to welcome more students into our new schools and CEFA communities."

Founded in 1998 in West Vancouver, CEFA is Canada's leading private early education provider, offering a proprietary, science-backed curriculum that blends core academics with fine arts, STEM, language, mindfulness, and character development. In 2025, CEFA was named Canada's #1 Early Education Franchise by the Elite Franchise 100 and was the only education brand ranked among Canada's top 25 franchises overall.

"Throughout my career as a junior kindergarten educator, I witnessed just how transformative the early years can be when children are given the right environment and the right stimulation to learn and develop," said Natacha V. Beim, Founder and CEO of CEFA Early Learning. "That's what inspired me to develop a Canadian curriculum that integrates global best practices and emerging neuroscience. As CEFA expands in Ontario, I'm proud that more families will have access to an educational model that's designed not just to teach, but to unlock each child's potential."

CEFA's enriched junior kindergarten program is a science-backed curriculum designed around the synaptic blooming period, a critical stage of brain development between ages one and five when millions of neural connections are formed every second. Drawing on Montessori and Reggio Emilia philosophies, and enhanced by CEFA's own proprietary innovations, the program supports each child's academic, emotional, social, and physical growth.

CEFA's curriculum is built around four key learning areas that guide every aspect of the classroom experience: CEFA Innovators, which nurtures problem-solving, inquiry, and discovery through STEM-focused activities; CEFA Masterminds, which builds foundational language skills in reading, writing, math, and critical thinking; CEFA Creators, which encourages creativity and self-expression through music, visual arts, drama, and dance; and CEFA Changemakers, which develops peer social skills to foster empathy, emotional intelligence, and social connection. Together, these pillars reflect CEFA's commitment to developing the whole child — academically, emotionally, socially, and creatively.

All three locations are welcoming inquiries from interested families. To learn more about CEFA's curriculum or find a school near you, visit www.cefa.ca.

ABOUT CEFA EARLY LEARNING

CEFA Early Learning (Core Education & Fine Arts) is Canada's leading private early learning provider, founded by Natacha V. Beim in 1998 for children aged one to six. With over 25 years of experience and more than 40 locations across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, CEFA offers a proprietary, award-winning junior kindergarten curriculum that uniquely combines core academic subjects such as reading, mathematics, and STEM with fine arts and enrichment activities including drama, music, visual arts, dance, and yoga. CEFA provides children with carefully designed learning environments and experiences that nurture holistic growth academically, emotionally, socially, and physically, setting a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success.

For more information about CEFA, visit https://cefa.ca/.

For more information, please contact:

Emma Clarkin, NATIONAL Public Relations

[email protected]

416-731-4685

SOURCE CEFA Early Learning