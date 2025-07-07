CEFA EARLY LEARNING EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN ONTARIO WITH GRAND OPENING IN MARKHAM

MARKHAM, ON, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - CEFA Early Learning, Canada's leading private early education provider, celebrated the Grand Opening of CEFA Early Learning Markham with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, July 6. Featuring guided tours of CEFA's state-of-the-art classrooms, the event welcomed local families and dignitaries including Ward 8 Councillor Isa Lee, who attended on behalf of the City of Markham.

From left to right: Christine Yang and Karen Chan, Franchise Partners of CEFA Early Learning Markham, alongside their daughters; Isa Lee, Ward 8 Councillor for the City of Markham; and Arno Krug, President, CEFA Early Learning, cut the ribbon at the grand opening of CEFA Early Learning Markham on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The centre offers a premium early education program for children aged 1–6, blending core academics with fine arts to support lifelong academic, social, and emotional success. Photo credit: WhitePhoto Studio (CNW Group/CEFA Early Learning)

"At CEFA, we believe that early learning is one of the most powerful investments we can make in a child's future," said Arno Krug, President, CEFA Early Learning. "With CEFA Markham, we're proud to offer a space that not only nurtures early development, but sparks imagination, curiosity, and a genuine love of learning from day one."

Located at 10 Esna Park Drive, the new 12,334 sq ft. facility can accommodate up to 156 students, reinforcing the organization's commitment to providing premium early learning experiences for children aged one to six. The Markham campus is CEFA's third recent Grand Opening in Ontario, following new locations in Mississauga and Oakville, as the organization continues to grow its presence across the province.

"CEFA has shaped not only our careers, but also our vision of what early learning can and should be," said Karen Chan and Christine Yang, Franchise Partners, CEFA Early Learning Markham. "Opening our doors in Markham is more than an expansion – it's a chance to share something we deeply believe in with an entire community. We're so excited to welcome local families and build something meaningful together, one little learner at a time."

Founded in 1998 in West Vancouver, CEFA offers a proprietary, award-winning junior kindergarten curriculum that blends core academics with enrichment in the fine arts, yoga, drama, and more. Every CEFA teacher is ECE-certified and trained in CEFA's proprietary methodology, which draws on the Montessori and Reggio Emilia philosophies, supported by current research in early childhood brain development.

To learn more about CEFA's curriculum or to inquire about enrollment at CEFA Early Learning Markham, visit www.cefa.ca.

ABOUT CEFA EARLY LEARNING

CEFA Early Learning (Core Education & Fine Arts) is Canada's leading private early learning provider, founded by Natacha V. Beim in 1998 for children aged one to six. With over 25 years of experience and more than 40 locations across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, CEFA offers a proprietary, award-winning junior kindergarten curriculum that uniquely combines core academic subjects such as reading, mathematics, and STEM with fine arts and enrichment activities including drama, music, visual arts, dance, and yoga. CEFA provides children with carefully designed learning environments and experiences that nurture holistic growth academically, emotionally, socially, and physically, setting a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success.

For more information about CEFA, visit https://cefa.ca/.

