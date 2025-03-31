What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is holding a public comment period on proposed amendments to the decision statement for the Cedar LNG Project, a floating liquified natural gas (LNG) processing facility and marine export terminal located near Kitimat, British Columbia.

Why is IAAC holding a public comment period?

When the project was approved in 2023, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change issued a decision statement with legally binding conditions that Cedar LNG Partners LP. (the proponent) must comply with throughout the life of the project, including advising IAAC of proposed changes to the project that would have potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction.

The proponent is proposing to expand the marine terminal area to encompass the mooring lines and anchors for the facility's mooring system. It is also proposing to add a new distribution powerline and the option of an alternate transmission line route, which would have a wider right of way. These changes would not result in changes to the production or storage capacity of the LNG facility.

How can I participate?

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide feedback on the draft analysis of these proposed changes, which includes proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. Please note that this comment period is strictly for the proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. The project approval cannot be amended.

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format or in an Indigenous language can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80208). IAAC's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project change are also available on the Registry.

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit IAAC's website at canada.ca/iaac.

