Cedar LNG Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the assessment process for the proposed Cedar LNG Project, a floating liquefied natural gas processing facility and marine export terminal located near Kitimat, British Columbia.

The project is subject to the federal Impact Assessment Act and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Act and is undergoing a substituted review process. This means the Government of British Columbia is conducting the impact assessment on behalf of the Agency, and providing a single assessment process that meets the requirements of both the provincial and federal governments.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in the upcoming steps of the project's assessment, which include reviewing and providing comments on the proponent's Application, as well as on the draft Assessment Report and potential conditions.

Applications received by February 25, 2022, will be considered.

To apply for funding or receive an application form, please contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 80208.

For further information: Contact the Agency's media relations team for media inquiries by writing to [email protected] or calling 343-549-3870.