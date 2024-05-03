The Commission for Environmental Cooperation announces support for 13 projects from Canada, Mexico and the United States for climate and environmental justice efforts.

TIOHTIÀ:KE (MONTREAL), QC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The North American Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC) has announced 13 climate-focused projects that will each receive up to C$200,000 under the CEC's EJ4Climate (Environmental Justice and Climate Resilience) Grant Program for empowering urban communities for extreme climate events.

Initiated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan in 2021, the EJ4Climate Grant Program provides funding directly to community-based organizations for projects that target underserved and vulnerable communities, and Indigenous communities, in Canada, Mexico and the United States, to help prepare them for climate-related impacts.

"This year we received compelling and inspiring applications from across North America and we're so excited to see the EJ4Climate grant recipients drive this vital work to build climate resilience on the ground and directly in and with local communities. We look forward to collaborate with them in this journey," said Violaine Pronovost, Community Grant Programs Lead at the CEC. "The projects will advance work on a number of critical issues, from developing community emergency plans and networks to the reappropriation of gardening skills and other traditional practices related to food production through community members and youth brigades involved in restoration and greening initiatives in their community."

The EJ4Climate selection committee selected the 13 grant recipients from more than 240 proposals. The projects were evaluated on specific criteria, such as the degree of community involvement and partnerships, implementation planning and measurable objectives over the course of the project life cycle.

Building on the strong and successful results of the 2022-23 cycle, here are the 2023-24 EJ4Climate grant recipients:

Canada

Mexico

United States

About the CEC

The Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC) was established in 1994 by the governments of Canada, Mexico and the United States through the North American Agreement on Environmental Cooperation, a parallel environmental agreement to NAFTA. As of 2020, the CEC is recognized and maintained by the Environmental Cooperation Agreement parallel to the new Free Trade Agreement of North America. The CEC brings together a wide range of stakeholders, including the general public, Indigenous People, youth, nongovernmental organizations, academia, and the business sector, to seek solutions to protect North America's shared environment while supporting sustainable development for the benefit of present and future generations. Find out more at: www.cec.org.

The CEC is governed and funded equally by the Government of Canada through Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Government of the United States of Mexico through the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales, and the Government of the United States of America through the Environmental Protection Agency.

