Renewable Energy Executive Anne-Raphaëlle Audouin to Chair CEC's Joint Public Advisory Committee (JPAC)

TIOHTIÀ:KE (MONTREAL), Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC) is pleased to announce that Anne-Raphaëlle Audouin, Chief Executive Officer of the Inuit-owned Nukik Corporation in Nunavut, Canada, has been named the new Chair of the CEC's Joint Public Advisory Committee (JPAC) for 2025.

Anne-Raphaëlle Audouin is a seasoned executive with over 15 years of proven leadership in the natural resources and energy sectors. As the CEO of Nukik Corporation, her work centers on advancing significant infrastructure developments in the Kivalliq region of Nunavut, spearheading the adoption of large-scale renewable energy and broadband connectivity. Her strategic oversight of the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link, a multi-billion-dollar initiative, is expected to provide immense value for the region and its people.

"I am honored to take on the role of chair of the CEC's Joint Public Advisory Committee. The opportunity to work alongside such a dedicated group of professionals, advancing initiatives that promote sustainability, ecosystem protection, and Indigenous community engagement, is something I deeply value. I look forward to building on the important work of my predecessor and continuing the CEC's vital efforts in fostering collaboration across North America." —Anne-Raphaëlle Audouin, 2025 JPAC Chair

"The CEC has had the fortune of working with Anne-Raphaëlle for many years on JPAC initiatives. She brings a wealth of experience, as well as private sector leadership and I am thrilled to continue working alongside her in this new role as JPAC Chair for 2025," said Jorge Daniel Taillant, CEC Executive Director. "Following the outgoing JPAC Chair, Esteban Escamilla Prado, I am confident that Anne-Raphaëlle will continue to expand the constructive JPAC outreach and engagement that we have recently observed with the Traditional Ecological Knowledge Expert Group as well as with other key actors in the region. I wish Anne-Raphaëlle well and much success as the CEC's new JPAC Chair."

In 2019, Anne-Raphaëlle was appointed by the Canadian government to the Commission for Environmental Cooperation's Joint Public Advisory Committee (JPAC), where she promotes sustainable development and ecosystem protection across Canada, Mexico and the United States. She was reappointed in 2022 for an additional four-year term.

Previously, as President and CEO of WaterPower Canada, Audouin led the national association representing Canada's largest electricity sector. Her background also includes a role as Environmental and Social Impacts Management Specialist at Hatch Ltd., where she worked on energy and mining projects.

She holds a degree in Business Administration from the Université de Nantes (France), Civil Law and Common Law degrees from the University of Ottawa, and a Master's in Environmental and Natural Resources Management from Dalhousie University. She also earned an Executive Certificate in Corporate Sustainability from the Yale School of Management in 2021. She is fluent in French, English and Spanish, the CEC's three official languages.

