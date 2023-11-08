MONTRÉAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - CDPQ today announced a minority investment in AVENIR GLOBAL, a Montréal-based holding and management company of public relations and communications firms that ranks in the international top 25.

This transaction will enable AVENIR GLOBAL to continue expanding its footprint to bolster its position as a global leader in the communications industry. The firm has enjoyed strong growth, more than doubling its revenues in the last decade, and plans to double them again in the next five years, notably through expansion projects abroad and organic growth.

"As a Québec-owned company that still has deep roots in the province, we are proud of the participation of CDPQ, a world-class partner that will support us in achieving our growth ambitions and that shares our long-term vision," said Jean-Pierre Vasseur, President and Chief Executive Officer of AVENIR GLOBAL.

"For CDPQ, strengthening the global positioning of Québec companies is one of the priorities of our strategy. With this investment, AVENIR GLOBAL will be able to execute its ambitious plan to grow through acquisitions in order to maintain its strong presence on the international stage," highlights Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec of CDPQ.

AVENIR GLOBAL has 1,000 employees in 22 cities in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. It has been headquartered in Montréal since it was founded in 1976, and its network includes eight brands, including NATIONAL Public Relations and Time & Space in Canada.

Over the last eight years, the firm has undergone accelerated international growth with the acquisition of SHIFT Communications (2016, United States), Padilla (2018, United States), Cherry (2018, United Kingdom), Hanover (2019, Europe and Middle East), and more recently, Time & Space (2023, Canada).

With these recent acquisitions, AVENIR GLOBAL also broadened its playing field and ability to meet its clients' current communications and marketing needs, notably in innovative fields such as data analytics, digital communication and online paid media.

"Companies' communications needs change quickly, and often, unpredictably. By pursuing growth, we are seizing opportunities to increase our reach and impact, and we bring together the best resources to help our partners meet the challenges they face," added Mr. Vasseur.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2023, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 424 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

ABOUT AVENIR GLOBAL

AVENIR GLOBAL is a Montreal-based holding and management company with an active operations mindset and a hands-on approach to all its investments. A global powerhouse of specialist communications firms, AVENIR GLOBAL has 1,000 staff and offices in 22 locations across Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and ranks among the top 25 largest communication firms in the world.

In Canada, AVENIR GLOBAL owns NATIONAL Public Relations, the country's leading public relations firm, servicing clients across a wide range of sectors, and Time & Space, a leading insights, media strategy, and execution agency. In the United States, AVENIR GLOBAL owns SHIFT Communications, a data-driven integrated communications agency; and the public relations and communication company Padilla, which includes the brand consultancy Joe Smith and the food and nutrition experts at FoodMinds. In Europe, AVENIR GLOBAL owns the London-based strategic communications consultancy Madano and Hanover, one of the EMEA's leading strategic communications and public affairs consultancies, with offices in London, Brussels, Dublin, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Hanover Group also includes creative communications agency The Playbook. The AVENIR GLOBAL network also includes healthcare specialists AXON Communications, with offices in Toronto, the U.S., the U.K. and Europe and healthcare creative agency Cherry, based in London.

