MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - CDPQ is at the top of the list of pension funds included in Global SWF's GSR 2023 ranking published on June 29th and consolidates its leadership position among North American investors.

With a score of 100%, CDPQ shares the top spot with three other investors, including Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek and New Zealand sovereign wealth fund NZ Super.

The Global SWF 2023 GSR Scoreboard – a global benchmark – assesses the governance, sustainability and resilience practices of around 200 sovereign wealth funds and pension funds worldwide.

This recognition reflects the quality of our teams' work and the organization's leadership in advancing sustainability issues in Quebec and internationally.

Last year, the Global SWF named CDPQ Fund of the Year 2022, highlighting its impact on Quebec's economic development, as well as local and international initiatives to advance sustainable finance.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2022, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 402 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

SOURCE CDPQ

For further information: CONRAD HARRINGTON, Senior Director - International Media Relations, + 1 514 847-5493, [email protected]