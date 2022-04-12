MONTRÉAL, April 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) today released its Sustainable Investing Report for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The report sets out CDPQ's tangible results obtained during the past year. Here are some highlights:

Environment

In September 2021 , CDPQ announced its new and ambitious climate strategy to achieve its net-zero objective by 2050 and strengthen its leadership in climate matters. This strategy is based on four pillars:

1. Hold $54 billion in low-carbon assets by 2050

2. Achieve a 60% reduction in the carbon intensity of the total portfolio by 2030 compared to 2017

3. Create a $10-billion transition envelope to decarbonize the heaviest-emitting sectors

4. Complete our exit from oil production by the end of 2022

$39 billion in low-carbon investments, up 120% from 2017 ( $18 billion )

in low-carbon investments, up 120% from 2017 ( ) Total portfolio carbon intensity down 49% from our 2017 starting point, putting us on track to reach our 2030 target

Social

Adoption of a new Workplace Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Policy to guide our actions and initiatives

Women represent 39% of our Executive Committee and 25% of our investment positions

A leap from 22% in 2020 to 29% in 2021 in female representation among our nominee directors on the Boards of our portfolio companies, nearly reaching our target of 30% by 2023.

Over 1,600 files were analyzed in line with taxation best practices

Governance

Discussions on ESG issues were held with 194 companies

398 technology risk analyses were performed

"Despite mounting crises, we have remained focused on our long-term objectives. We continued investing constructive capital and creating sustainable value for our depositors and the communities where we are present locally and internationally. I'm proud of the work our teams have carried out once again this year. With their daily efforts on ESG matters, we have taken impactful steps to the benefit of Quebecers," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ.

The 2021 Sustainable Investing Report is available online.

