MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CDPQ today announced a minority stake in the engineering firm Bouthillette Parizeau. The firm will use this first investment by CDPQ to support its pan-Canadian strategic development plan and accelerate growth.

Bouthillette Parizeau is specialized in building engineering, from design to commissioning, with a focus on green and sustainable solutions. With projects across Canada, the 600-employee firm works primarily on buildings in the health, education, public, commercial and multi-residential building segments. The firm is well aligned with CDPQ's interest in sustainable investing, carrying out numerous projects intended to fight climate change: energy efficiency, sustainable development, decarbonization, transportation electrification, energy sharing networks, etc. It has completed a number of innovative projects that are reducing the environmental footprint of Canada's built environment, including: the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, the Grandir en santé project at the Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine, the renewed space at the Biodôme, the Humaniti complex (Montréal's first advanced vertical community), the renovation of the Montréal Tower at the Olympic Stadium, residences for the elderly, and the Stinson ecological transportation centre, built for the Société de transport de Montréal.

"We have an ambitious strategic plan, and our partnership with the CDPQ is another way for us to achieve our objectives, which are to strengthen our position in Québec, ramp up development across Canada and stand out as a leader in building engineering, from coast to coast. This alliance will also help us attract talent and, with CDPQ's vast network, expand opportunities for synergy and networking," said Patrick St-Onge, Executive Vice-President at Bouthillette Parizeau.

"CDPQ will support us by bringing greater diversity to the expertise and ideas on our Board of Directors. We will also remain true to our DNA as a niche firm, renowned for its expertise in engineering sustainable and efficient buildings, with a committed, creative and innovative team," added Dominic Latour, CEO of Bouthillette Parizeau.

"CDPQ is proud to support a successful Québec company with a solid reputation in its main markets and strong development potential," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at CDPQ. "The collaboration between CDPQ and Bouthillette Parizeau will allow its team of seasoned professionals to pursue their objectives and their commitment to promising sectors and to further expand the firm across Canada."

This transaction is part of the CDPQ's Ambition ME strategy, which involves supporting medium-sized companies with strong development potential and driving their next stage of growth.

ABOUT BOUTHILLETTE PARIZEAU

Bouthillette Parizeau is an engineering firm specialized in buildings for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial markets. Its 600 employees provide expertise in mechanical and electrical engineering, sustainable development and energy efficiency, structural engineering, telecommunications, security, building automation, acoustics, food services and commissioning. The firm serves Canadian communities in Québec, Ontario, the North, Alberta and British Columbia. For more information on Bouthillette Parizeau, visit bpa.ca or consult its LinkedIn page.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2021, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 419.8 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

