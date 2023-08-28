MONTRÉAL, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, CDPQ Infra announced appointments to key positions in its management team. With these new appointments, the organization will be well positioned for the next phases of the REM and for other projects in development at the CDPQ subsidiary.

CDPQ Infra announced the following appointments:

Daniel Farina (CNW Group/CDPQ Infra Inc.) Sophie Lussier (CNW Group/CDPQ Infra Inc.) Philippe Batani (CNW Group/CDPQ Infra Inc.)

Daniel Farina , Deputy Managing Director, CDPQ Infra, is promoted to Managing Director of the organization, in support of Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ Infra

, Deputy Managing Director, CDPQ Infra, is promoted to Managing Director of the organization, in support of Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ Infra Sophie Lussier , Vice-President and Head of Legal Affairs, CDPQ, will now serve as Executive Vice-President and Head of Corporate Services, Organizational Performance and Secretariat, CDPQ Infra

, Vice-President and Head of Legal Affairs, CDPQ, will now serve as Executive Vice-President and Head of Corporate Services, Organizational Performance and Secretariat, CDPQ Infra Philippe Batani , Vice-President, Public Affairs and Communications at CDPQ, is appointed Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs, Communications and Strategy, CDPQ Infra

"I'm proud of what we've delivered so far with the REM, which reached a milestone with last month's commissioning of the branch between Gare Centrale and Brossard. I'm also delighted about these appointments of very talented people. With their extensive experience, leadership qualities and deep understanding of our environment and its challenges, Daniel, Sophie and Philippe will strengthen our organization. In their new positions, they will oversee the development and growth of CDPQ Infra," stated Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, CDPQ Infra.

Daniel Farina appointed Managing Director, CDPQ Infra

In his new and expanded role, Daniel Farina will work closely with Jean-Marc Arbaud to provide global leadership of the subsidiary's activities, including delivering and operating the REM branches, as well as the high-frequency rail project connecting Québec City and Toronto, for which the consortium that includes CDPQ Infra has already been qualified by the federal government.

"I'm looking forward to this new and stimulating mandate, where I'll continue working closely with Jean-Marc and the CDPQ Infra management team, and to welcoming Sophie and Philippe. Together, we will continue delivering the next branches of the REM while positioning CDPQ Infra as a world-class player with the expertise to meet the needs for sustainable infrastructure," said Daniel Farina.

Sophie Lussier appointed Executive Vice-President and Head of Corporate Services, Organizational Performance and Secretariat

In her new role, Sophie Lussier will oversee operations, with responsibility for the Finance, Risk Management, Legal Affairs and Talent and Culture teams. A seasoned manager with a long track record at CDPQ who has served on the CDPQ Infra Board of Directors since 2021, she possesses a detailed understanding of the organization.

Philippe Batani appointed Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs, Communications and Strategy

Philippe Batani will be responsible for media relations, external and internal communications and relations with stakeholders. He will also oversee the subsidiary's growth strategy, leveraging his knowledge of the industry, unifying leadership and expertise in community relations. He will establish and implement approaches related to the positioning of CDPQ Infra and its projects.

Daniel Farina, Sophie Lussier and Philippe Batani will officially begin in their new CDPQ Infra management team roles on September 5.

BIOGRAPHICAL NOTES

Daniel Farina

Daniel Farina has over 25 years of experience in managing and developing global large-scale infrastructure projects. Mr. Farina has been at the heart of major infrastructure transactions in the fields of health care, energy and highway and rail transportation. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Managing Director, CDPQ Infra, in November 2022, he was Vice-President of Operations, a mandate that led him to oversee the research, management, contracting and development of various infrastructure projects.

Before joining CDPQ Infra in 2019, he worked for OHLA Group, first as a Managing Director responsible for the new Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) project, then as a Director responsible for public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

During his career, he has held positions as engineer, manager and director for infrastructure projects in Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

In addition to having completed a Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering in Spain, Mr. Farina holds an Executive MBA (EMBA) from the IE Business School in Madrid, and has pursued executive education at the Stanford and Harvard Universities in the United States. He is a member of the Order of Industrial Engineers of Madrid and has served on several Boards of Directors and Executive Committees.

Sophie Lussier

A recognized legal, regulatory and governance expert with the ability to take on operational challenges, Sophie Lussier has established a long track record at CDPQ. She joined the organization in 2001 and rose through the ranks to the role of Vice-President, Investment, in 2017, then became Vice-President and Head of Legal Affairs three years later.

As part of her role, she was actively involved in major strategic files, including CDPQ's investments in Québec's largest companies. Her role also has an international scope, with a team of over 55 people working in Québec and around the world.

Ms. Lussier holds a Bachelor of Laws from Université de Montréal and has been a member of the Barreau du Québec since 1996. In 2018, she received the Head of Legal Affairs of the Year Award granted by ZSA (Québec).

Philippe Batani

Throughout his career, Philippe Batani has distinguished himself through his unifying leadership and the quality of his advice and strategic vision. He joined CDPQ in 2017 as Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, and was responsible for a team with a variety of expert groups, including Québec Business Outreach, International Communications and Internal Communications. His responsibilities also included building close relationships with numerous political, social and environmental stakeholders in Québec and globally.

Before joining CDPQ, Mr. Batani was Senior Director at a leading Québec public relations firm, where he advised various organizations in the investment, trade, energy and infrastructure industries. Prior to that, he held various management roles for Québec companies, including Énergir, as well as working as an economist at the Government of Canada.

Mr. Batani, who holds a Master's in Economics and a Bachelor's in Political Science from Université de Montréal, is heavily involved in social issues, including through serving on the Boards of Directors of the Public Policy Forum and the Québec Business Council on the Environment, as well as sitting on the Advisory Committee of the Institut du Québec.

