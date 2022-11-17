MONTRÉAL, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CDPQ today announced a $40-million additional investment in Fonds québécois d'amorçage Teralys, a Québec start-up fund created at CDPQ's initiative that is managed by Teralys Capital, a Montréal-based private fund manager.

Launched at the end of 2019 with $50 million in financing from CDPQ, Fonds québécois d'amorçage Teralys has invested in around ten Québec funds that support companies at the start-up stage. This second investment sees CDPQ increase its support for local start-ups to $90 million.

An extension of CDPQ's mandate to Teralys Capital, the new funding will support the creation of innovative businesses at a stage in their development when finding financing can be challenging. Through this investment, CDPQ will be able to support companies active in promising areas including information technology, the energy transition, diversity and health care.

"With this second investment in Fonds québécois d'amorçage Teralys, CDPQ seeks to accelerate the growth of start-up companies and ensure that they benefit from the expertise of the team at Teralys, a seasoned and well-established Québec manager," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at CDPQ. "It demonstrates our support for emerging local businesses and desire to help propel their activities."

"CDPQ's initiative, dedicated to local start-up funds, is perfectly in line with our desire to contribute to the development of entrepreneurship in Québec through high value-added support," added Éric Legault, Managing Partner at Teralys Capital. "We are proud of CDPQ's renewed confidence in Teralys Capital. Over the last 13 years, it has allowed us to build the largest Canadian investor specialized in innovation based here in Montréal."

ABOUT TERALYS CAPITAL

Teralys Capital is a private fund manager financing private venture capital funds investing in information technologies, life sciences, and clean or industrial innovations. Its partner funds cover the entire investment spectrum from early-stage start-ups to expansion, growth and technology buy-outs. With $2 billion under management across four venture capital funds and the management of two additional legacy portfolios of funds, Teralys Capital is the largest innovation-focused investor in Canada. For more information, visit teralyscapital.com.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As of June 30, 2022, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 391.6 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

SOURCE CDPQ

For further information: KATE MONFETTE, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, + 1 438 525-2520, [email protected]