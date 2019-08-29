CDPQ closes investment in Australian private hospital operator Healthscope

MONTRÉAL, SINGAPORE and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ") announced today it has closed an agreement with Brookfield Business Partners L.P. ("Brookfield Business Partners") and its institutional partners to co-invest in the acquisition of Healthscope Limited ("Healthscope"), the second largest private hospital operator in Australia and the largest pathology services provider in New Zealand. CDPQ will invest over A$300 million and will hold a significant minority stake in Healthscope. Brookfield Business Partners previously announced it closed the acquisition of Healthscope last June.

Healthscope provides a range of specialist-oriented, multi-disciplinary healthcare services from acute care through rehabilitation and mental healthcare services within 43 private hospitals across all Australian states and operates 24 pathology laboratories across New Zealand.

"We are delighted to support Healthscope, a world-class healthcare provider, in expanding its clinical care offering", said Stephane Etroy, Executive Vice-President and Head of Private Equity at CDPQ. "This is an opportunity for CDPQ to invest in the Australian healthcare sector and support a company that provides essential services to the benefit of the communities."

CDPQ's presence in Australia

In addition to its investment in Healthscope, CDPQ collaborated with the founders of Greenstone in 2016, to acquire a 44% interest in this leading Australian insurance distributor. CDPQ is also a shareholder and a long-term partner of Plenary Group, having invested in several Plenary-originated Australian projects since 2012. CDPQ also acquired close to 25% of Transgrid, the electricity transmission network of the State of New South Wales, and close to 30% of the Port of Brisbane.

