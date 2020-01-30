CDP ranks Great-West Lifeco as top Canadian insurance company for fifth straight year

TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. today announced that it has earned an A- ('Leadership') rating on CDP's 2019 Climate Change Questionnaire, a rating which identifies the global leaders in the management of carbon, climate change risks, and low carbon opportunities. Great-West Lifeco achieved the highest rating among Canadian insurance companies for a fifth consecutive year.

"As part of our management philosophy, Great-West Lifeco is committed to respecting the environment and taking a balanced, sustainable approach to everything we do," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco. "This includes understanding and proactively addressing the potential impacts that climate change may have on our business and also the world around us."

Mr. Mahon also noted that Great-West Lifeco believes that transparency and reliability of climate change-related information can help contribute to the fulfillment of our duties as an insurer, asset owner, and trusted asset manager.

CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, is a global disclosure system for investors, businesses and governments to manage their environmental impacts. CDP scoring drives corporate transparency and helps to guide, incentivize and assess environmental action. In 2019, more than 8,000 companies disclosed through CDP – a 20 per cent increase on the previous year. Reporting companies now represent more than 50 per cent of global market capitalization.

