ELLINGTON COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ADVISORS AMALGAMATES WITH CDNGLOBAL TO DELIVER FULL-SERVICE EXPERTISE IN THE GTA SUPPORTED BY THE FIRM'S GLOBAL CAPABILITIES

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - CDNGLOBAL, a proudly Canadian, privately held, independent commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) commercial real estate market, underscoring its ongoing dedication to providing nationwide coverage. The newly established operations will be overseen by Joe Cianfarani, Rick Comish, and Scott Mulligan, experienced professionals in commercial real estate.

"The team at Ellington Commercial Real Estate Advisors, which as of today will operate as CDNGLOBAL Toronto is excited to be a part of this exceptional expansion strategy in the Toronto market. Our experience in office, life sciences, and industrial real estate combined with the vibrant landscape of Toronto's market and the strengths of CDNGLOBAL's coast-to-coast infrastructure will enable us to offer a more dynamic and holistic range of services to our client base," said Scott Mulligan, Managing Partner / Broker of Record at CDNGLOBAL Toronto.

"The CDNGLOBAL leadership team wanted to ensure that we found the ideal partners for the Toronto marketplace who were aligned with our values and mission. We're not just combining companies; we're merging our visions and strengths to shape the future of our industry. We're excited to announce our immediate plans to recruit skilled front-line professionals specializing in the industrial and investment sectors in Toronto. These talented individuals can anticipate competitive compensation and the backing of an exceptional team as we ramp up our operations in the GTA," added Agron Miloti, CEO and co-Founder of CDNGLOBAL.

About CDNGLOBAL®

Proudly Canadian. Privately owned. Client focused.

A progressive team of leading real estate advisors focused on building strong relationships and powering prosperity through innovative commercial real estate solutions based on localized market intelligence, trust, and human connectivity. Designed to serve you better, CDNGLOBAL solutions are tailor-made to suit our clients' short-term goals and long-term success. CDNGLOBAL provides a wide range of commercial real estate services including industrial, office, and retail leasing, capital markets, investment sales, and commercial real estate advisory services. With expert localized teams in every major Canadian market as well as strategic global partnerships, our clients gain access to any service they seek, in the markets they need, through a single point of contact – your strategic ally in business. Our team's singular goal is to use our shared resources, expertise, and market intelligence, along with a collaborative and entrepreneurial approach, to deliver the single best strategic solution for each and every client. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, CDNGLOBAL has offices across Canada. For more information, please go to www.cdnglobal.com.

