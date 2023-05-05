MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) Borough Mayor, Ms. Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, is proud to inaugurate Parc Warren-Allmand in memory of the late city councillor. A lawyer and widely recognized Montréal politician, Mr. Allmand distinguished himself throughout his long and accomplished career in politics, and through his lifelong dedication to fundamental human rights and freedoms and to his community.

Born in Montréal in 1932, Warren Allmand was deeply involved in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce over a period of decades. He made the jump to federal politics in 1965, running in the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. He went on to represent this riding for 31 years, and was elected to nine consecutive terms from 1965 à 1997. Attached to his neighbourhood, he was also elected as a city councillor for the District of Loyola in 2005.

As solicitor general, Warren Allmand made a significant contribution to the adoption of the 1976 draft by-law permanently abolishing the death penalty in Canada. His involvement in this draft by-law was among his greatest career achievements. In 2000, Warren Allmand was named Officer of the Order of Canada in recognition of his important role in advancing the cause of human rights in the country.

As mentioned by Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor, Ms. Katahwa: "Mr. Warren Allmand served the community of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce throughout his lifetime. His achievements and his dedication to the community are a source of inspiration to us all. It is a great honour for our administration to name this park after Mr. Allmand".

Parc Warren-Allmand

Located in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Parc Warren–Allmand lies north of Avenue Somerled, between Avenue Hingston and Avenue Hampton. It is a gathering place for many residents, who appreciate its proximity and the various activities that are offered in the park.

