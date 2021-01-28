TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) is releasing an Issues Paper on Connected and Automated Vehicles (CAV) and their impact on the automobile insurance market.

CAV testing has already begun on public roads both in Canada and across the globe. As these tests progress, the industry will be in a better position to deal with some of the challenges unique to CAV. Stakeholders will need to come together and develop new tools to drive deployment and adoption, and help achieve the promised benefits of the self-driving revolution over the next decades.

Discussions between Canadian insurance regulators have already begun. The CCIR however intends to further the dialogue with CAV developers, the legal and insurance sectors in order to explore a host of questions and risks and to jointly identify future regulatory needs.

The report can be downloaded from CCIR's website (www.ccir-ccrra.org). The CCIR also invites any comments and observations to be submitted to [email protected] by March 15, 2021.

About the CCIR:

CCIR is an inter-jurisdictional association of insurance regulators. The mandate of the CCIR is to facilitate and promote an efficient and effective insurance regulatory system in Canada to serve the public interest.

