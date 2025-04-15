TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) is pleased to announce its new Executive Committee. Patrick Déry (QC) has been appointed the CCIR Chair. Huston Loke (ON), Janette Seibel (SK), Scott Moore (MB), and Jennifer Sutherland Green (NB) have been appointed as Vice Chairs.

Patrick Déry has been Superintendent, Financial Institutions, Authorité des marchés financiers, since February 2013. Mr. Déry has been a member of the Executive Council of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) since September 2023, returning to a role he previously performed from November 2016 to November 2022. He has also been chair of IADI's North America Regional Committee since February 2020. In accepting the position of CCIR Chair, Mr. Déry returns to a role he previously held from March 2015 to September 2020.

"I am honoured to be elected as CCIR Chair. I look forward to working collaboratively with CCIR members to enhance consumer protection, conduct effective supervision, and engage with stakeholders. Our work together remains essential, particularly as we navigate a period of economic uncertainty for Canadians," said Mr. Déry.

About CCIR

The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) is an inter-jurisdictional association of insurance regulators. The mandate of the CCIR is to facilitate and promote an efficient and effective insurance regulatory system in Canada to serve the public interest. We work together to develop solutions to common regulatory issues.

