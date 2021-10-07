TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert Bradley CA, CPA, has been elected as the CCIR Chair. Mr. Bradley expressed appreciation for the effective leadership provided by outgoing Chair, Mr. Frank Chong, particularly as the CCIR and industry navigated the challenges arising from the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Bradley, Superintendent of Insurance for Prince Edward Island, has been a longstanding member and Vice Chair of CCIR. With 25 years of regulatory experience, Mr. Bradley is also a member of the Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations (CISRO) and a founding Member Director of the General Insurance Statistical Agency (GISA). Mr. Bradley's career has also included engagement in the audit and taxation divisions of a major chartered accounting firm, in Toronto, and senior positions in both the health care and regulated energy sectors.

"I am very honoured to be elected as CCIR Chair. For over 100 years, CCIR has been at the forefront of promoting consistent regulatory approaches across Canada. CCIR remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders, including other financial services regulators, to promote efficient and effective regulatory supervision, support innovation and enhance the fair treatment of customers," said Mr. Bradley.

About CCIR

The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) is an inter-jurisdictional association of insurance regulators. The mandate of the CCIR is to facilitate and promote an efficient and effective insurance regulatory system in Canada to serve the public interest. We work together to develop solutions to common regulatory issues.

Current strategic priorities and initiatives of the CCIR are outlined in the CCIR 2020-23 Strategic Plan.

