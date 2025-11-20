CALGARY, AB, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Indian national, Jagdeep Singh, escaped last night from the Rockyview Hospital in Calgary while undergoing medical assessment. Singh is currently under investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) for suspicion of engaging in organized crime under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The CBSA is working with police forces to locate the individual. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Please do not attempt to apprehend this individual yourself.

Jagdeep Singh (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

