HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is detecting and disrupting illegal trans-border activities that threaten Canada's economic prosperity.

An Ontario business owner has been served a $36.9 million penalty for failing to declare over 2,300 used vehicles exported from Canada, following an investigation led by the CBSA.

The CBSA's Criminal Investigations Section in Halifax initiated the investigation in 2021 to further examine an Ontario exporter who was believed to be shipping a large number of used vehicles from Canada to West Africa without completing any of the required export declarations.

Two search warrants executed by the CBSA in London in July 2023 resulted in the seizure of various items including business and financial records, vehicle titles, bills of sales, bankers boxes of documents, computers, cell phones, and SIM cards.

In August 2025, after reviewing and analyzing more than 750,000 records collected throughout the course of the investigation, the CBSA served a Notice of Ascertained Forfeiture to the business owner for not reporting the exported goods as prescribed under section 95 of the Customs Act. The business owner is required to pay CAN$36.9 million--the amount equivalent to the full value of the exported vehicles.

The CBSA thanks the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) for their dedicated work and collaboration during this investigation. The CBSA also recognizes the US Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, Public Prosecution Service of Canada, Forensic Accounting Management Group, and the London Police Service for their assistance.

Anyone with information on suspicious cross-border activity is encouraged to call the toll-free Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060 or fill out the secure online reporting form.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency is dedicated to keeping Canadians safe. It also plays a crucial role in protecting the integrity of Canada's financial and trade systems. The agency's work to investigate suspicious cross-border transactions helps to secure our country and contribute to Canada's economic prosperity."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The work accomplished by CBSA investigators and intelligence analysts plays a big part in protecting the border, our communities, and the Canadian economy. The multi-million dollar penalty attached to the outcome of this investigation sends a strong reminder to commercial exporters that they will be held accountable for not respecting mandatory reporting requirements and Canadian laws. "

- Dominic Mallette, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Atlantic Region

Quick Facts

Ascertained forfeiture is the legal process used to issue a monetary penalty when the seizure of the goods is impractical or impossible, as is the case when they have already been exported from Canada, or disposed of in Canada. A Notice of Ascertained Forfeiture is served to the individual, demanding payment of an amount equal to, or lesser than, the value of the goods, pursuant to section 124 of the Customs Act.

The CBSA works closely with domestic and international law enforcement partners, intelligence agencies and the financial services sector, to investigate a wide range of suspected Customs Act offences and contraventions, including those related to the import and export of goods,.

offences and contraventions, including those related to the import and export of goods,. The Exporters' guide to reporting outlines reporting obligations according to Canadian laws. Exporters who do not meet the mandatory reporting requirements may face significant monetary penalties or have their goods detained or seized.

X: @CanBorderATL

Facebook: CanBorder

Instagram: CanBorder

YouTube: CanBorder

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected]