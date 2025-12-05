BURNABY, BC, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the seizure of 209 kilograms of opium detected in an inbound shipping container at the Burnaby Container Examination Facility.

On March 26, 2025, CBSA border officers, with the support of CBSA's Detector Dog Team, examined a container originating from the United Arab Emirates. The container was flagged and referred to border services officers by CBSA intelligence officers from the National Targeting Centre. The drugs were concealed within a 11,000 kg piece of commercial machinery.

CBSA officers at the Burnaby Container Examination Facility seized 209 kilograms of opium hidden inside a shipping container. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The investigation is ongoing.

View video footage of this seizure.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency is our country's first line of defence against crimes such as drug smuggling. I have seen first hand how their expertise, dedication, and collaboration with law enforcement partners around the globe is stopping criminal activity and protecting our communities."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"CBSA officers are preventing the flow of illegal drugs and disrupting international crime networks that threaten the safety of our communities. This seizure is another example of how CBSA's intelligence, targeting, and detection capabilities are stopping illegal substances from crossing our border."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Quick Facts

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

The CBSA's National Targeting Centre is a 24/7 operation responsible for targeting analytics and the operational delivery of pre-arrival risk assessments for all passengers and commercial goods on-route to Canada.

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada.

