Suspected drugs and undeclared currency

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to keeping our communities safe.

On May 2, 2023, Andrew Lee Toppenberg, arrived at the Rainbow Bridge port of entry in Niagara Falls, Ontario, where he was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the vehicle, border services officers discovered 181 kilograms of suspected cannabis and US$602,985 of undeclared currency.

Suspected cannabis and currency seized at the Rainbow Bridge on May 2, 2023. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The CBSA arrested Toppenberg, 60, of Tustin, California. Custody of Toppenberg and the evidence was transferred to the RCMP, and the following charges were laid:

possession of 181 kg of cannabis for the purpose of distribution contrary to s.9(2) of the Cannabis Act;

importing 181 kg of cannabis contrary to s.11(1) of the Cannabis Act;

possession of proceeds of property over five thousand dollars knowing that all or part of the proceeds of property was obtained by a crime in the United States of America contrary to s.354(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

Toppenberg is currently held in custody. His next court date has not been scheduled.

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. This seizure demonstrates the crucial role that the CBSA and the RCMP play in stopping illicit contraband from entering our communities. Outstanding work by both agencies."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"The CBSA is extremely proud of the diligence shown by our officers. Their hard work has a profound impact on continually ensuring public safety at our borders."

- Jeff Walters, Director, Niagara District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

"The CBSA and the RCMP continue to get positive results from our collaboration to protect Canada's borders. This seizure of cash and contraband is one more example of how our combined services are keeping Ontario citizens safe from criminal activities."

- Superintendent Rae Bolsterli, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division

Quick Facts

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

For facts on declaring currency, visit Canada Border Services Agency declaring currency.

For information on country by country currency reporting, visit Government of Canada CBCR.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

