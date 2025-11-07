VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Pacific Region Immigration Enforcement and Intelligence and Investigations Operations are part of a newly created BC Extortion Task Force which was announced by the Province of B.C. in September and is led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). This task force was created to address the sharp rise in extortion threats and violence against businesses, particularly those within the South Asian community in the Lower Mainland.

The role of the CBSA in this task force is to assist in the execution of search warrants, conduct Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) investigations and share information with law enforcement partners.

To date, the CBSA has initiated immigration investigations into 78 foreign nationals who may be inadmissible and has removed from Canada three individuals related to these investigations.

The BC Extortion Task Force consists of 40 members drawn from various policing agencies, including the CBSA, B.C. RCMP, Abbotsford Police Department, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit – B.C. (CFSEU-BC), Delta Police Department, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, Surrey Police Service and Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit. The task force receives support from the federal RCMP National Co-ordination and Support Team (NCST), which offers co-ordination and information sharing on extortion cases with law-enforcement agencies in affected provinces including B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

Quotes

"I have seen up close just how diligently border services officers and investigators work to ensure the safety and security of our communities and the integrity of Canada's immigration system. I thank them for their dedication and vigilance in helping to protect our borders and for the active role they are playing in the extortion task force."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The CBSA is an essential part of the B.C. Extortion Task Force, working with the RCMP, CFSEU, local police, and all levels of government to disrupt criminal networks. With our federal partners we are ensuring that law enforcement has the tools they need to find these criminals and bring them to justice. Those who commit violent extortion that terrorize our communities will be arrested, charged and, as we've seen today, if they are not Canadian citizens they may be removed from Canada. I thank CBSA officers for their vigilance and their active role in protecting British Columbians."

The Honourable Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

"These investigations and enforcement actions highlight the critical role our intelligence and inland enforcement teams play in disrupting organized transnational criminal groups. We will pursue the swift removal of individuals who have abused our immigration system and who compromise the safety of our communities."

Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region

Quick Facts

The CBSA is responsible for identifying, investigating and prosecuting individuals and entities that are connected to organized crime, human smuggling, immigration fraud , terrorism and other violations of the Customs Act and the IRPA.

, terrorism and other violations of the and the IRPA. In 2024, the CBSA opened 184 criminal investigations into suspected offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

The CBSA receives referrals for suspected immigration offences from a variety of sources, including partner organizations and other government departments. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious immigration activities through the Border Watch Line or by calling 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

