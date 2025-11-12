MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 17 and 26, border services officers from the Montreal Marine and Rail Services made two seizures of cannabis destined for export, totalling 2,723 kg. In both cases, the cannabis was intended to be transported to the UK.

The largest seizure in terms of quantity was made on September 17, when 2,550 kg of the drug were found in a shipment containing bundles of lumber. On September 26, 173 kg of the drug were discovered in a container with boxes of paper towel rolls.

The drugs were turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting our communities against smuggling and organized crime. Although cannabis is legal in Canada, the illicit cross-border movement of cannabis is a serious criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to 5 years under the Customs Act and up to 14 years under the Cannabis Act. Cannabis smuggling supports organized crime and helps fund other illegal activities, such as narcotics and weapons smuggling.

Quotes

"Our officers work every day in collaboration with our national and international partners to stop the import and export of contraband, cannabis included. Their diligence and dedication are in the service of the same goal: to ensure the safety of our communities and the integrity of our borders."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"I would like to highlight the vigilance shown by the border services officers at Montreal Marine and Rail Services, whose exemplary work enabled these major seizures. Every seizure strikes a blow against organized crime and helps make our communities safer."

- Eric Lapierre, Regional Director General, Quebec Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available at: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Despite the legalization and regulation of cannabis in Canada, importing or exporting cannabis in any form without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution.

Drug smuggling and other customs offences can result in prosecution in court. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada.

