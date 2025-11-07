MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 22, 2025, 43-year-old Stéphane McCullough appeared at the Sherbrooke courthouse, where he pleaded guilty to six counts of importing, possessing and manufacturing prohibited weapons and firearms. He was sentenced to 48 months in prison.

The charges against him stem from a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) criminal investigation launched on April 21, 2025, after a package addressed to him was intercepted at the International Mail Processing Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. Declared as having a flashlight inside, the package actually contained a taser and three probe cartridges. This is a prohibited firearm under the Criminal Code. Stéphane McCullough has a criminal record involving weapons and drugs and is permanently prohibited from possessing weapons.

As a result of searches conducted on May 6, 2025, by CBSA investigators, with assistance by the Sûreté du Québec, at the accused's home in Saint-François-Xavier-de-Brompton, evidence was gathered and seized, including two prohibited firearms (taser dart probes), ammunition, three prohibited stun guns, 3D printers and five grams of cocaine. Stéphane McCullough was arrested and taken into custody the same day.

Since January 2024, the Quebec Region Criminal Investigations Section has conducted 24 investigations into the importation of prohibited weapons and devices. In the same period, charges were laid in 18 cases and 12 individuals were convicted. A number of investigations are still underway, while others are at various stages of the judicial process. For example:

The CBSA is committed to protecting Canadians by keeping firearms and prohibited weapons out of our communities and conducts investigations into those who commit criminal offences under border legislation, often in cooperation with provincial and national law enforcement partners. In Quebec, the CBSA has put together the Weapons Smuggling Integrated Enforcement Team (WSIET), which takes a proactive approach to quickly identifying the key players involved in weapons smuggling and putting an end to their illegal activities.

"This criminal conviction is the result of the excellent work done by the officers of the Canada Border Services Agency in stopping the flow of illegal firearms into Canada. It is the kind of work CBSA personnel do every day to disrupt the criminals who put our safety at risk. As our first line of defence on our borders, CBSA does important work every day to keep Canadians safe."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This operation illustrates the efforts made by the Canada Border Services Agency's Criminal Investigations Section to control the importation of firearms and prohibited weapons. Through their expertise and cooperation with police forces, our investigators are helping to fight arms smuggling and trafficking in Canada and Quebec, and in so doing, to protect our communities."

- Eric Lapierre, Regional Director General, Quebec Region, Canada Border Services Agency

The Agency conducts intelligence operations and investigations, to identify and interdict contraband. These activities continue to lead to numerous seizures across the country, and various charges laid under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code .

and the . Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

